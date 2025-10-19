2025 Australian  Moto2  - Race Results

Moto2 coped well with the blustery conditions in a race which saw Senna Agius pull away for a home victory in the Moto2 Australian Grand Prix, round nineteen of the championship - as the title battle roared on behind.

The Australian had started second but felt he had the pace to do something special in front of the home crowd, so went for the lead into turn one and made his move hold.

The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider coped with an early challenge from Diogo Moreira, who was soon pulled into a battle with Manuel Gonzalez and took his chance to build a lead.

A gap of over a second appeared by lap nine, with the distance between Agius and his rivals only growing as the laps ticked down.

The #81 bike lead over the line by 3.684 as Agius could afford to ease back from his five second advantage to guarantee the win, - the first for a home rider in Moto2 at Phillip Island and Agius’ second of the season building on winning success back at Silverstone. Agius celebrated in true Australian style, with a shoey on the podium.

The chasing group covered second to seventh, with a late push from rookie David Alonso, who started sixth seeing the Colombian too exhausted to wave at the crowd on his lap back to parc ferme for Aspar.

Alonso held second after making hos move for the place with four laps remaining, passing Brazilian Diogo Moreira, who held second for much of the race on his way to third after the Italtrans rider started from pole.

Daniel Holgado made up places late in the race. The rookie started fifth but dropped back to be fighting to stay in the top ten over the opening laps. The Aspar rider rallied for an impressive fourth.

Jake Dixon also pulled out a recovery ride after dropping back d losing touch- the only Boscoscuro in the fight for the podium places, the Elf Marc VDS rider clawed his way back to fifth at the chequered flag.

Barry Baltus was on fire over the closing laps. Spending much of the race in eleventh the Belgian got a second wind and rapidly moved through the pack - his last overtake came on the last lap as, determined, the Fantic rider went around the outside of Manuel Gonzalez foe sixth.

Those moves pushed Gonzalez off the rostrum and down to seventh on the second Dynavolt bike, though the Spaniard was quick to head to parc ferme to congratulate his race winning teammate.

Albert Arenas was closing on the pack over the final laps but could not quite bridge the gap back, finishing eighth for Italjet Gresini.

Aron Canet was ninth on the second Fantic bike with Ayumu Sasaki fading slightly but holding on for a top ten finish for RW Idrofoglia.

2025 Australian Moto2 - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 35m 00.085s 2 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex) +3.684s 3 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +3.721s 4 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team (Kalex) +4.440s 5 Jake Dixon GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +4.451s 6 Barry Baltus BEL Fantic Racing (Kalex) +5.378s 7 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +5.783s 8 Albert Arenas SPA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +6.922s 9 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) +9.842s 10 Ayumu Sasaki JPN RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +11.351s 11 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +11.727s 12 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +12.094s 13 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +12.466s 14 Darryn Binder RSA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +12.927s 15 Alonso Lopez SPA Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) +19.516s 16 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +19.545s 17 Tony Arbolino ITA BLU CRU PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +19.680s 18 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro) +23.054s 19 Celestino Vietti ITA Beta Tools SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) +25.627s 20 Mario Aji INA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +25.699s 21 Daniel Munoz SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +25.745s 22 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +26.217s 23 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +32.863s 24 Jorge Navarro SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +46.777s 25 Yuki Kunii JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +47.779s 26 Harrison Voight AUS QJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro) +1m 01.394s 27 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) DNF

The Japanese rider was under pressure from Adrian Huertas close behind in eleventh for Italtrans, holding only a small advantage on track over twelfth placed finisher Collin Veijer for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

Joe Roberts was in the same group for 13th for American Racing, with Darryn Binder fighting for position but having to settle for 14th for Gresini.

The final point went to Alonso Lopez in a distant 15th for SpeedRS, just keeping Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha rider Izan Guevara behind him in the run to the line.



Crashes, injuries and replacements

Mario Aji had a grid penalty imposed dropping him to 19th for interrupting Gonzalez in Q2. The Idemitsu Honda Team Asia rider finished 20th.

Alex Escrig took a trip around the penalty loop and still finished one place ahead of his forward teammate Jorge Navarro, in 23rd

David Munoz continued in place of Deniz Oncu at Red Bull KTM Ajo, finishing 21st.

Harrison Voight was handed a home replacement opportunity, filling the seat of Unai Orradre at QJMotor - Frinsa - MSI placing 26th.

There were no crashes, but Marcos Ramirez retired, returning to the pits late in the race.

Championship Standings

The gap in the Moto2 title hunt dropped to just two points as Diogo Moreira finished ahead of Gonzalez again, with the Spaniard off the podium as he moved to 247 points with Moreira on 245 after the Australian race.

Canet remains third overall on 212, with Baltus closing in, now on 205 in fourth.

Holgado remains top rookie in sixth with 166, with Alonso catching slightly, now onn117 points in tenth overall.

