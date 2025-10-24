2025 Malaysian Moto2 - Friday Practice Results
Friday practice results from the Moto2 2025 Malaysian Grand Prix (Round 20) where Manuel Gonzalez put down a statement of intent with the fastest lap.
Manuel Gonzalez posted the fastest lap in Friday practice ahead of the Moto2 Malaysian Grand Prix at Sepang, round twenty of the championship.
Having dropped out of the top ten the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP Kalex rider was leading around teammate Senna Agius when the pace was elevated, moving from twelfth to first in the session, where he stayed as late progress stalled.
The 1m 04.164s lap topped the session for move Gonzalez directly to Q2, but was not the fastest of the day, with Jake Dixon having set a new lap record in FP1, falling just 0.052s short in the Practice session, where times count to the qualifying groupings for Marc VDS, after doing the same aboard the Boscoscuro and spending much of the session working with his Marc VDS colleague Filip Salac.
Albert Arenas built on his morning showing for Gresini, finishing the day in a close third.
Barry Baltus was a rare late improver, moving from 17th to fourth for Fantic Racing, pulling him ahead of the Aspar rookie duo, who switched from the morning with Daniel Holgado now ahead of David Alonso in fifth, after building on a push lap which saw his bike kick and squirm.
Aron Canet was seventh, but almost ran into Yuki Kunii at full pace, after looking up at the big screens around the track aboard his Fantic bike.
Alex Escrig was a strong eighth for the Forward team, ahead of early session leader Tony Arbolino, who slipped to ninth for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha.
Title rival to Gonzalez, Diogo Moreira, guaranteed safe passage to Q2 with a top ten spot for Italtrans.
|2025 Malaysian Moto2 - Practice (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|2m 04.166s
|2
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)
|+0.052s
|3
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+0.116s
|4
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+0.127s
|5
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|CFMOTO RCB Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.154s
|6
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO RCB Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.157s
|7
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+0.187s
|8
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+0.296s
|9
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|BLU CRU PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+0.391s
|10
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.445s
|11
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)
|+0.489s
|12
|Daniel Munoz
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.553s
|13
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+0.554s
|14
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.600s
|15
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.605s
|16
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+0.715s
|17
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+0.747s
|18
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+0.775s
|19
|Adrian Huertas
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.918s
|20
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.944s
|21
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+0.988s
|22
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Sync SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)
|+1.009s
|23
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Sync SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)
|+1.035s
|24
|Mario Aji
|INA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+1.036s
|25
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.074s
|26
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+1.108s
|27
|Yuki Kunii
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+1.445s
|28
|Harrison Voight
|AUS
|QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+2.438s
|29
|Azroy Anuar
|MAL
|Petronas MIE Racing RW
|+3.787s
|30
|Helmi Azman
|MAL
|Petronas MIE Racing RW
|+4.113s
Salac was eleventh after shadowing Dixon, just quicker than replacement rider Daniel Munoz, continuing in place of Deniz Oncu at Red Bull KTM Ajo, who was not slowed by his mid-session slide off.
Izan Guevara fell on his way to 13th for the Pramac Yamaha team, with Colin Veijer holding onto the final Q2 spot for Red Bull KTM Ajo.
The see-saw nature of Moto2 this season sees Australian race winner Agius just out in 15th, with a Q1 trip needed along with fellow race winners this season Celestino Vietti and faller Joe Roberts.
There were also crashes for Jorge Navarro and Ivan Ortola, who both also fell in FP1, as well as Darryn Binder.
Before the rain that afflicted MotoGP session, Dixon got the best of the conditions to set a new lap record to top FP1, ahead of Arenas in second. Aspar’s rookie duo battled for third with Alonso ahead of Holgado, Moreira completed the top five ahead of title rival Gonzalez, who opened with tenth.
There were falls in the first session for Ortola, van den Goorbergh, Navarro, Roberts and replacement rider Harrison Voight, in again for Unai Orradre in Malaysia.
There are two Malaysian wildcards for Sepang, with Helmzi Azman and Azroy Anuar added to the entry list, Anuar had a technical issue at the start of the second session.
|2025 Malaysian Moto2 - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)
|2m 04.131s
|2
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+0.161s
|3
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO RCB Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.298s
|4
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|CFMOTO RCB Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.340s
|5
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.432s
|6
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Sync SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)
|+0.513s
|7
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|BLU CRU PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+0.565s
|8
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+0.568s
|9
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+0.687s
|10
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.750s
|11
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fantic Racing (Kalex)
|+0.821s
|12
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)
|+0.909s
|13
|Mario Aji
|INA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+0.958s
|14
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+0.987s
|15
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)
|+1.040s
|16
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+1.089s
|17
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.220s
|18
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+1.244s
|19
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.376s
|20
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+1.382s
|21
|Daniel Munoz
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+1.394s
|22
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+1.485s
|23
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+1.507s
|24
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Sync SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)
|+1.700s
|25
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+1.851s
|26
|Adrian Huertas
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+2.339s
|27
|Yuki Kunii
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+3.070s
|28
|Harrison Voight
|AUS
|QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+3.423s
|29
|Azroy Anuar
|MAL
|Petronas MIE Racing RW
|+3.892s
|30
|Helmi Azman
|MAL
|Petronas MIE Racing RW
|+4.802s