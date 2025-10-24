2025 Malaysian Moto2 - Friday Practice Results

Friday practice results from the Moto2 2025 Malaysian Grand Prix (Round 20) where Manuel Gonzalez put down a statement of intent with the fastest lap.

Manuel Gonzalez, Moto2, 2025
Manuel Gonzalez, Moto2, 2025
© Gold & Goose

Manuel Gonzalez posted the fastest lap in Friday practice  ahead of the Moto2 Malaysian Grand Prix at Sepang, round twenty of the championship.

Having dropped out of the top ten the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP Kalex rider was leading around teammate Senna Agius when the pace was elevated, moving from twelfth to first in the session, where he stayed as late progress stalled.

The 1m 04.164s lap topped the session for move Gonzalez directly to Q2, but was not the fastest of the day, with Jake Dixon having set a new lap record in FP1, falling just 0.052s short in the Practice session, where times count to the qualifying groupings for Marc VDS, after doing the same aboard the Boscoscuro and spending much of the session working with his  Marc VDS colleague Filip Salac.

 

Albert Arenas built on his morning showing for Gresini, finishing the day in a close third.

Barry Baltus was a rare late improver, moving from 17th to fourth for Fantic Racing, pulling him ahead of the Aspar rookie duo, who switched from the morning with Daniel Holgado now ahead of David Alonso in fifth, after building on a push lap which saw his bike kick and squirm.

Aron Canet was seventh, but almost ran into Yuki Kunii at full pace, after looking up at the big screens around the track aboard his Fantic bike.

Alex Escrig was a strong eighth for the Forward team, ahead of early session leader Tony Arbolino, who slipped to ninth for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha.

Title rival to Gonzalez, Diogo Moreira, guaranteed safe passage to Q2 with a top ten spot for Italtrans.

2025 Malaysian Moto2  - Practice (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Manuel GonzalezSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)2m 04.166s
2Jake DixonGBRElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+0.052s
3Albert ArenasSPAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.116s
4Barry BaltusBELFantic Racing (Kalex)+0.127s
5Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO RCB Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.154s
6David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO RCB Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.157s
7Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing (Kalex)+0.187s
8Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+0.296s
9Tony ArbolinoITABLU CRU  PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.391s
10Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.445s
11Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+0.489s
12Daniel MunozSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.553s
13Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU  Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.554s
14Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.600s
15Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+0.605s
16Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.715s
17Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+0.747s
18Darryn BinderRSAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.775s
19Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.918s
20Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.944s
21Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+0.988s
22Alonso LopezSPASync SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+1.009s
23Celestino ViettiITASync SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+1.035s
24Mario  AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.036s
25Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+1.074s
26Ayumu SasakiJPNRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1.108s
27Yuki KuniiJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.445s
28Harrison VoightAUSQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)+2.438s
29Azroy AnuarMALPetronas MIE Racing RW+3.787s
30Helmi AzmanMALPetronas MIE Racing RW+4.113s

Salac was eleventh after shadowing Dixon, just quicker than replacement rider Daniel Munoz, continuing in place of Deniz Oncu at Red Bull KTM Ajo, who was not slowed by his mid-session slide off.

Izan Guevara fell on his way to 13th for the Pramac Yamaha team, with Colin Veijer holding onto the final Q2 spot for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

The see-saw nature of Moto2 this season sees Australian race winner Agius just out in 15th, with a Q1 trip needed along with fellow race winners this season Celestino Vietti and faller Joe Roberts.

There were also crashes for Jorge Navarro and Ivan Ortola, who both also fell in FP1, as well as Darryn Binder.


Before the rain that afflicted MotoGP session, Dixon got the best of the conditions to set a new lap record to top FP1, ahead of Arenas in second. Aspar’s rookie duo battled for third with Alonso ahead of Holgado, Moreira completed the top five ahead of title rival Gonzalez, who opened with tenth.


There were falls in the first session for Ortola, van den Goorbergh, Navarro, Roberts and replacement rider Harrison Voight, in again for Unai Orradre in Malaysia.

There are two Malaysian wildcards for Sepang, with Helmzi Azman and Azroy Anuar added to the entry list, Anuar had a technical issue at the start of the second session.

 

 

2025 Malaysian Moto2  - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Jake DixonGBRElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)2m 04.131s
2Albert ArenasSPAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.161s
3David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO RCB Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.298s
4Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO RCB Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.340s
5Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.432s
6Celestino ViettiITASync SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+0.513s
7Tony ArbolinoITABLU CRU  PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.565s
8Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing (Kalex)+0.568s
9Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU  Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.687s
10Manuel GonzalezSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.750s
11Barry BaltusBELFantic Racing (Kalex)+0.821s
12Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+0.909s
13Mario  AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+0.958s
14Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+0.987s
15Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)+1.040s
16Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)+1.089s
17Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+1.220s
18Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+1.244s
19Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+1.376s
20Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+1.382s
21Daniel MunozSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+1.394s
22Darryn BinderRSAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+1.485s
23Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1.507s
24Alonso LopezSPASync SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+1.700s
25Ayumu SasakiJPNRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1.851s
26Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+2.339s
27Yuki KuniiJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+3.070s
28Harrison VoightAUSQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)+3.423s
29Azroy AnuarMALPetronas MIE Racing RW+3.892s
30Helmi AzmanMALPetronas MIE Racing RW+4.802s

