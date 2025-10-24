2025 Malaysian Moto2 - Friday Practice Results

Manuel Gonzalez posted the fastest lap in Friday practice ahead of the Moto2 Malaysian Grand Prix at Sepang, round twenty of the championship.

Having dropped out of the top ten the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP Kalex rider was leading around teammate Senna Agius when the pace was elevated, moving from twelfth to first in the session, where he stayed as late progress stalled.

The 1m 04.164s lap topped the session for move Gonzalez directly to Q2, but was not the fastest of the day, with Jake Dixon having set a new lap record in FP1, falling just 0.052s short in the Practice session, where times count to the qualifying groupings for Marc VDS, after doing the same aboard the Boscoscuro and spending much of the session working with his Marc VDS colleague Filip Salac.

Albert Arenas built on his morning showing for Gresini, finishing the day in a close third.

Barry Baltus was a rare late improver, moving from 17th to fourth for Fantic Racing, pulling him ahead of the Aspar rookie duo, who switched from the morning with Daniel Holgado now ahead of David Alonso in fifth, after building on a push lap which saw his bike kick and squirm.

Aron Canet was seventh, but almost ran into Yuki Kunii at full pace, after looking up at the big screens around the track aboard his Fantic bike.

Alex Escrig was a strong eighth for the Forward team, ahead of early session leader Tony Arbolino, who slipped to ninth for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha.

Title rival to Gonzalez, Diogo Moreira, guaranteed safe passage to Q2 with a top ten spot for Italtrans.

2025 Malaysian Moto2 - Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) 2m 04.166s 2 Jake Dixon GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +0.052s 3 Albert Arenas SPA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.116s 4 Barry Baltus BEL Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.127s 5 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO RCB Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.154s 6 David Alonso COL CFMOTO RCB Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.157s 7 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.187s 8 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +0.296s 9 Tony Arbolino ITA BLU CRU PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.391s 10 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.445s 11 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +0.489s 12 Daniel Munoz SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.553s 13 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.554s 14 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.600s 15 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +0.605s 16 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro) +0.715s 17 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +0.747s 18 Darryn Binder RSA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.775s 19 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.918s 20 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.944s 21 Jorge Navarro SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +0.988s 22 Alonso Lopez SPA Sync SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) +1.009s 23 Celestino Vietti ITA Sync SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) +1.035s 24 Mario Aji INA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +1.036s 25 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +1.074s 26 Ayumu Sasaki JPN RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +1.108s 27 Yuki Kunii JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +1.445s 28 Harrison Voight AUS QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro) +2.438s 29 Azroy Anuar MAL Petronas MIE Racing RW +3.787s 30 Helmi Azman MAL Petronas MIE Racing RW +4.113s

Salac was eleventh after shadowing Dixon, just quicker than replacement rider Daniel Munoz, continuing in place of Deniz Oncu at Red Bull KTM Ajo, who was not slowed by his mid-session slide off.

Izan Guevara fell on his way to 13th for the Pramac Yamaha team, with Colin Veijer holding onto the final Q2 spot for Red Bull KTM Ajo.

The see-saw nature of Moto2 this season sees Australian race winner Agius just out in 15th, with a Q1 trip needed along with fellow race winners this season Celestino Vietti and faller Joe Roberts.

There were also crashes for Jorge Navarro and Ivan Ortola, who both also fell in FP1, as well as Darryn Binder.



Before the rain that afflicted MotoGP session, Dixon got the best of the conditions to set a new lap record to top FP1, ahead of Arenas in second. Aspar’s rookie duo battled for third with Alonso ahead of Holgado, Moreira completed the top five ahead of title rival Gonzalez, who opened with tenth.

There were falls in the first session for Ortola, van den Goorbergh, Navarro, Roberts and replacement rider Harrison Voight, in again for Unai Orradre in Malaysia.

There are two Malaysian wildcards for Sepang, with Helmzi Azman and Azroy Anuar added to the entry list, Anuar had a technical issue at the start of the second session.





2025 Malaysian Moto2 - Free Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Jake Dixon GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) 2m 04.131s 2 Albert Arenas SPA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.161s 3 David Alonso COL CFMOTO RCB Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.298s 4 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO RCB Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.340s 5 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.432s 6 Celestino Vietti ITA Sync SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) +0.513s 7 Tony Arbolino ITA BLU CRU PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.565s 8 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.568s 9 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.687s 10 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +0.750s 11 Barry Baltus BEL Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.821s 12 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +0.909s 13 Mario Aji INA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +0.958s 14 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +0.987s 15 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) +1.040s 16 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro) +1.089s 17 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +1.220s 18 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +1.244s 19 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +1.376s 20 Jorge Navarro SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +1.382s 21 Daniel Munoz SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +1.394s 22 Darryn Binder RSA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +1.485s 23 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +1.507s 24 Alonso Lopez SPA Sync SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) +1.700s 25 Ayumu Sasaki JPN RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +1.851s 26 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +2.339s 27 Yuki Kunii JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +3.070s 28 Harrison Voight AUS QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro) +3.423s 29 Azroy Anuar MAL Petronas MIE Racing RW +3.892s 30 Helmi Azman MAL Petronas MIE Racing RW +4.802s

