2025 Malaysian Moto2 - Qualifying Results

Daniel Holgado found supreme pace to secure pole position by over half a second, to sit on the top spot of the grid for the third time this season ahead of the Moto2 Malaysian Grand Prix at Sepang, round twenty of the championship.

Fifth at the time, all eyes were on the Aspar rookie, who found clear track and, as the chequered flag came out set a new lap record of 2m 02.858s.

Barry Baltus had done the opposite, setting an early fast lap, which had also at the time been a new record of Sepang, which held until Holgado powered to pole, leaving the Fantic Racing rider second, 0.562s slower.

The morning FP2 session was lead by Jake Dixon, with another record effort for the time, but the Elf Marc VDS rider once again saw the final record go to somebody else. The British rider is confident of his race pace, the top Boscoscuro behind the Kalex duo.

Albert Arenas had been towards the top of the timesheets all weekend and kept his momentum going for fourth for Gresini.

Daniel Munoz, again replacing Deniz Munoz at Red Bull KTM Ajo secured a spot directly to Q2 and went on to qualify fifth.

David Alonso improved just before his Aspar teammate, knocked back one position as Holgado hit pole, in sixth.

Manuel Gonzalez finished Friday on top, and began the session with slight contact between himself and Diogo Moreira, with the duo trading places aggressively. After giving back as good as he got the championship leader, now just two points ahead, refocused to move into seventh, while Moreira, who started from pole in Australia, will be much further back down the grid in 16th for Italtrans.

Aron Canet was eighth on the second Fantic bike ahead of Tony Arbolino in ninth for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha, with Alex Escrig pushing his twitching Forward bike to the limit to complete the top ten on the grid as the top rider to come through Q1, just ahead of fellow graduate, Joe Roberts, in eleventh for American Racing, who is racing with a swollen left arm.

2025 Malaysian Moto2 - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO RCB Aspar Team (Kalex) 2m 02.562s 2 Barry Baltus BEL Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.562s 3 Jake Dixon GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +0.591s 4 Albert Arenas SPA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.625s 5 Daniel Munoz SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.723s 6 David Alonso COL CFMOTO RCB Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.728s 7 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +0.747s 8 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) +0.767s 9 Tony Arbolino ITA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.851s 10 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +0.993s 11 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +1.046s 12 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +1.072s 13 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +1.122s 14 Jorge Navarro SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +1.177s 15 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +1.221s 16 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +1.316s 17 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +1.442s 18 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro) +1.743s Q1 19 Ayumu Sasaki JPN RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) 2m 04.000s 20 Alonso Lopez SPA Sync SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) 2m 04.027s 21 Celestino Vietti ITA Sync SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) 2m 04.050s 22 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) 2m 04.211s 23 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) 2m 04.245s 24 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) 2m 04.409s 25 Mario Aji INA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 2m 04.568s 26 Darryn Binder RSA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 2m 04.950s 27 Yuki Kunii JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 2m 05.626s 28 Harrison Voight AUS QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro) 2m 06.548s 29 Azroy Anuar MAL Petronas MIE Racing RW 2m 07.187s 30 Helmi Azman MAL Petronas MIE Racing RW 2m 08.330s

Q1- Navarro leaves it late to set the top time, penalty looming for Ortola

Navarro had a last run elevate him to the top of Q1.

Ivan Ortola was second quickest but will have a three place grid penalty applied to his 18th place after taking out Celestino Vietti in FP2, with the pair at odds in the gravel , arguing it out to close that session.

Faller Adrian Huertas (17th) and Roberts were the other riders making the cut.

Ayumu Sasaki had been in the progression places only to be back in after his last lap, then pushed out again on his way to fifth, for 19th on the grid.

A faller in the earlier FP2 session, Alonso Lopez also did not progress, 20th for the SpeedRS team, just ahead of teammate Vietti, who won this round last season.

Also struggling was the winner of the last round in Australia, Senna Agius, who was ninth in Q1, for a disappointing 23rd on the grid at Sepang.

Fellow Australian Harrison Voight was back to fill in for the absent Unai Orradre at QJMotor - Frinsa - MSI, qualifying 28th.

There are two riders behind him on the grid, with Malaysian Wildcards for the Sepang round Azroy Anuar and Helmi Azman joining the grid for Sunday, both racing with Petronas MIE Racing RW.



