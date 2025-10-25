2025 Malaysian Moto2 - Qualifying Results

Qualifying results from the 2025 Moto2 Malaysian Grand Prix (Round 20) where a spectacular record lap saw Daniel Holgado claim pole position in style.

Daniel Holgado found supreme pace to secure pole position by over half a second, to sit on the top spot of the grid for the third time this season ahead of the Moto2 Malaysian Grand Prix at Sepang, round twenty of the championship.

Fifth at the time, all eyes were on the Aspar rookie, who found clear track and, as the chequered flag came out set a new lap record of 2m 02.858s.

Barry Baltus had done the opposite, setting an early fast lap, which had also at the time been a new record of Sepang, which held until Holgado powered to pole, leaving the Fantic Racing rider second, 0.562s slower.

The morning FP2 session was lead by Jake Dixon, with another record effort for the time, but the Elf Marc VDS rider once again saw the final record go to somebody else. The British rider is confident of his race pace, the top Boscoscuro behind the Kalex duo.

Albert Arenas had been towards the top of the timesheets all weekend and kept his momentum going for fourth for Gresini.

Daniel Munoz, again replacing Deniz Munoz at Red Bull KTM Ajo secured a spot directly to Q2 and went on to qualify fifth.

David Alonso improved just before his Aspar teammate, knocked back one position as Holgado hit pole, in sixth.

Manuel Gonzalez finished Friday on top, and began the session with slight contact between himself and Diogo Moreira, with the duo trading places aggressively. After giving back as good as he got the championship leader, now just two points ahead, refocused to move into seventh, while Moreira, who started from pole in Australia, will be much further back down the grid in 16th for Italtrans.

Aron Canet was eighth on the second Fantic bike ahead of Tony Arbolino in ninth for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha, with Alex Escrig pushing his twitching Forward bike to the limit to complete the top ten on the grid as the top rider to come through Q1, just ahead of fellow graduate, Joe Roberts, in eleventh for American Racing, who is racing with a swollen left arm.

PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO RCB Aspar Team (Kalex)2m 02.562s
2Barry BaltusBELFantic Racing (Kalex)+0.562s
3Jake DixonGBRElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+0.591s
4Albert ArenasSPAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.625s
5Daniel MunozSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.723s
6David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO RCB Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.728s
7Manuel GonzalezSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.747s
8Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing (Kalex)+0.767s
9Tony ArbolinoITABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.851s
10Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+0.993s
11Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+1.046s
12Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+1.072s
13Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+1.122s
14Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+1.177s
15Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+1.221s
16Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.316s
17Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.442s
18Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)+1.743s
Q1
19Ayumu SasakiJPNRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)2m 04.000s
20Alonso LopezSPASync SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)2m 04.027s
21Celestino ViettiITASync SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)2m 04.050s
22Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)2m 04.211s
23Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex)2m 04.245s
24Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)2m 04.409s
25Mario  AjiINAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)2m 04.568s
26Darryn BinderRSAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)2m 04.950s
27Yuki KuniiJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)2m 05.626s
28Harrison VoightAUSQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)2m 06.548s
29Azroy AnuarMALPetronas MIE Racing RW2m 07.187s
30Helmi AzmanMALPetronas MIE Racing RW2m 08.330s

Q1- Navarro leaves it late to set the top time, penalty looming for Ortola

Navarro had a last run elevate him to the top of Q1.

Ivan Ortola was second quickest but will have a three place grid penalty applied to his 18th place after taking out Celestino Vietti in FP2, with the pair at odds in the gravel , arguing it out to close that session.

Faller Adrian Huertas (17th) and Roberts were the other riders making the cut.

Ayumu Sasaki had been in the progression places only to be back in after his last lap, then pushed out again on his way to fifth, for 19th on the grid.

A faller in the earlier FP2 session, Alonso Lopez also did not progress, 20th for the SpeedRS team, just ahead of teammate Vietti, who won this round last season.

Also struggling was the winner of the last round in Australia, Senna Agius, who was ninth in Q1, for a disappointing 23rd on the grid at Sepang.

Fellow Australian Harrison Voight was back to fill in for the absent Unai Orradre at QJMotor - Frinsa - MSI, qualifying 28th.

There are two riders behind him on the grid, with Malaysian Wildcards for the Sepang round  Azroy Anuar and Helmi Azman joining the grid for Sunday, both racing with Petronas MIE Racing RW.
 

