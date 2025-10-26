2025 Malaysian Moto2  - Race Results

Moto2 Malaysian Grand Prix, round twenty of the championship also had two starts after a red flag to recover Joe Roberts bike after a huge crash for the already injured American, eventually won by a dominant display from Jake Dixon as the title battle took a turn in fortunes behind.

Both starts saw rookie Daniel Holgado launch from pole, but his gap from the first did not last the second time, with a determined Jake Dixon taking over on lap three.

From there the Elf Marc VDS rider was unstoppable aboard the Boscoscuro, driven by the will to win in a special helmet dedicated to his grandfather, with the emotional dedication of his win to both his grandfather and the fallen Moto3 riders in the earlier race.

It was Dixon’s third win of the season but first since Texas, and the British rider had built enough of a lead to ease down on the final lap, still winning by a gap of 2.035 seconds.

Second changed hands, with huge moments for both David Alonso and Barry Baltus out of their Kalex seats, a more cautious approach in the heat - worsened by the race being moved to last in the day, with both riders passing the Aspar rider.

It was his fellow rookie teammate who went on to claim second, for back to back podium finishes to finish the flyaway portion of the season, but after being a Moto3 rider last season Alonso admitted he found it hard to concentrate and get in race mode with little news on his ex- lightweight class colleagues.

Barry Baltus went backwards on both starts, but rallied hard to race his way up to third for Fantic Racing.

Daniel Holgado finished in fourth, just ahead of the title battle drama.

Manuel Gonzalez had started further up the grid and was immediately a feature in the early lead group hunting for a podium after his title lead dropped to just two points in Australia. Behind, Diogo Moreira had needed to fight forward from 16th twice, and was hunting down the top ten after just a lap both times.

After being stuck in ninth , the Brazilian bridged the gap and passed Alex Escrig, signalling his move onto the back of the lead group. Next Albert Arenas put up a fight, but Moreira was soon in sixth with Gonzalez running wide and struggling for grip , now fifth.

The crucial title moment came at the end of the penultimate lap when the Dynavolt rider was out wide in the final turn on the dirty part of the track, ending up on the floor as Moreira flew past his falling rival.

Moreira finished fifth, while a desperate Gonzalez remounted, finishing 25th.

Arenas was sixth for Italjet Gresini, ahead of the lucky run of Daniel Munoz.

Munoz was back in his extended run at Red Bull KTM Ajo, where Deniz Oncu remains absent., but got off to the worst possible start with issues in pit lane, not making out out on the warm-up lap he was awarded a double long lap penalty.

The Spaniard started and ran into the back of Darryn Binder ending his chances, just before the first start was red-flagged to recover Joe Roberts bike. Race direction then declared that his penalty didn’t apply to the restart, nor was he awarded one for the Binder incident, leaving him free to race up to seventh.

Escrig kept his impressive pace on the Forward bike in Sepang going into the race, translating it to an eighth place finish clear of Collin Veijer on the second Red Bull bike in ninth and Tony Arbolino with a top ten finish for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha.



2025 Malaysian Moto2 - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Jake Dixon GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) 23m 05.26s 2 David Alonso COL CFMOTO RCB Aspar Team (Kalex) +2.035s 3 Barry Baltus BEL Fantic Racing (Kalex) +2.745s 4 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO RCB Aspar Team (Kalex) +4.358s 5 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +5.672s 6 Albert Arenas SPA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +6.699s 7 Daniel Munoz SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +7.699s 8 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +7.704s 9 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +10.070s 10 Tony Arbolino ITA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +11.726s 11 Celestino Vietti ITA Sync SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) +12.823s 12 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +13.512s 13 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro) +14.548s 14 Alonso Lopez SPA Sync SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) +14.817s 15 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing (Kalex) +14.973s 16 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +15.052s 17 Ayumu Sasaki JPN RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +16.448s 18 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +16.618s 19 Jorge Navarro SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +22.708s 20 Yuki Kunii JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +23.091s 21 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +23.862s 22 Mario Aji INA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +24.069s 23 Helmi Azman MAL Petronas MIE Racing RW +38.792s 24 Azroy Anuar MAL Petronas MIE Racing RW +38.945s 25 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +43.705s 26 Harrison Voight AUS QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro) +45.177s 27 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP (Kalex) DNF 28 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) DNF 29 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) DNF 30 Darryn Binder RSA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) DNF

Celestino Vietti had started down in 20th after failing to make it out of Q1. The winner last season made the best of the restart, passing hard but fairly all the way to eleventh by the chequered flag.

Izan Guevara overcame his grid penalty for a close twelfth on the second Pramac bike.

Ivan Ortola also had a grid penalty, when on review it was seen that Celestino Vietti had only crashed into the QJ Motor bike as it was riding slowly on the racing line placing the duo together on the grid with the Spaniard in 21st one place behind the SpeedRS bike, going on to finish 13th.

The final points on offer in Sepang went to Alonso Lopez in 14th after he was wheeled off across the grass at the red flag after an issue on the SpeedRS, with Aron Canet 15th on the second Fantic bike.



Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

There were two additional Malaysian wildcards for Sepang, both with Petronas MIE Racing RW - Azroy Anuar (24th) and Helmi Azman (25th).

Harrison Voight continued to fill in for Unai Orradre at QJMotor - Frinsa - MSI, finishing 26th.

Fresh from his home win at Phillip Island last weekend, Senna Agius was very much on the ropes, qualifying down in 23rd, the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider eventually retiring to the pits after a round to forget.

Filip Salac also retired from the race.

Championship standings

Arriving with just two points separating the title rivals, the DNF saw Gonzalez lose the title lead for the first time since Thailand, with Moreira now nine points ahead on 256, as Gonzalez stays on 247.

Baltus on 221 and race winner Dixon on 215 both still mathematically have a slim chance to take the title.

The rookie battle remains undecided too, with Holgado ahead on 179 in sixth overall, while another odium moved Alonso up two places overall to a total of 137 points.



