Jake Dixon: “That race is dedicated to my grandad”

Jake Dixon broke a 16-race win drought with a dominant Moto2 victory in Sunday’s Malaysian Grand Prix at Sepang.

With just two rounds remaining before Dixon leaves the grand prix paddock - his home since 2019 - and starts a new career in WorldSBK, the Englishman took the lead on lap 3 of a restarted race and never looked back.

“First and foremost, I want to wish the boys in Moto3 a speedy recovery because that was a horrible crash to see,” said Dixon, referring to the serious sighting-lap collision that delayed the Sunday schedule.

“But that race is dedicated to my grandad.

Jake Dixon's 2025 Malaysian Grand Prix helmet

"That was so, so good. I’m so happy. I’ve been waiting since the early part of the season to come back to winning ways.

“People might hate me for saying this, but I cleaned up in that one!

“Also, a big shout out to the MotoGP physios here because I’ve had quite bad nerve pain in my right arm and a tingling sensation.

“There are so many people behind this result today, including my wife, daughter and all the team.

“It’s been a massive team effort. It’s not easy to get results like this today, but I’m happy to be one of the best at doing it.”

The seventh grand prix of Dixon’s career also moves him up to fourth in the world championship, and just six points behind Barry Baltus.

Meanwhile, the title lead changed hands on Sunday, with a late accident for Manuel Gonzalez handing Diogo Moreira a nine-point advantage heading into Portimao.

