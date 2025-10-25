2025 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Saturday Practice Results
Saturday practice results from the 2025 Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang, round 20 of 22.
Luca Marini puts Honda fastest during final practice for the 2025 Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang.
The Italian finished just 0.007s ahead of VR46’s Franco Morbidelli, with Francesco Bagnaia, Joan Mir, Fermin Aldeguer and Fabio Quartararo completing the top six.
Most riders used soft tyres, front and rear, for their race preparations.
However, Aldeguer began the session on the medium rear, before later switching over to the soft. Meanwhile, Friday pace setter Pedro Acosta kept the medium rear throughout.
Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday - including Marini, Bagnaia, Aldeguer, Marco Bezzecchi and Phillip Island winner Raul Fernandez - will now begin.
2025 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Saturday Free Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|1'58.415s
|8/11
|336k
|2
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+0.007s
|8/10
|334k
|3
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.170s
|5/12
|336k
|4
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.277s
|8/13
|339k
|5
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+0.309s
|3/11
|333k
|6
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.313s
|4/10
|332k
|7
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+0.337s
|3/9
|335k
|8
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+0.373s
|6/13
|334k
|9
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+0.437s
|8/13
|334k
|10
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.549s
|9/12
|341k
|11
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+0.582s
|9/10
|329k
|12
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.781s
|10/11
|331k
|13
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.887s
|12/12
|330k
|14
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.915s
|10/12
|338k
|15
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.995s
|8/12
|336k
|16
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|+1.074s
|9/12
|332k
|17
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.091s
|10/12
|336k
|18
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.191s
|4/11
|335k
|19
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|+1.494s
|9/11
|332k
|20
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.569s
|8/10
|332k
|21
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+2.201s
|9/11
|335k
|22
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4)
|+2.353s
|9/12
|328k
|23
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Ducati Test Rider (GP25)
|+2.749s
|6/11
|0k
* Rookie
Official Sepang MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 56.337s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Alex Marquez, Ducati, 1m 58.979s (2023)
MotoGP arrives at Sepang in Malaysia fresh from an Aprilia double at Phillip Island - courtesy of Marco Bezzecchi and Raul Fernandez - but with Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin and Maverick Vinales still sidelined by injury.
Marc Marquez is again being replaced by Ducati test rider Michele Pirro, Martin by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori and Vinales by KTM test rider Pol Espargaro.
Alex Marquez is comfortably on course to wrap up an historic Marquez one-two in the world championship this weekend, holding a 97-point advantage over next-best Bezzecchi. Just 74 points will remain after this weekend.
The Gresini rider is a former Sprint winner at Sepang and topped February’s official pre-season test.
Last year’s Sepang pole and grand prix winner Francesco Bagnaia has faded to fourth overall on his factory Ducati after back-to-back misery at Mandalika and Phillip Island.
Martin won last year’s Sprint and was runner-up to Bagnaia in the grand prix, after a thrilling early duel between the then title rivals.
Meanwhile, Augusto Fernandez is back this weekend to give the new Yamaha V4 its second wild-card appearance of the year, after a 14th place at Misano in mid-September.