Luca Marini puts Honda fastest during final practice for the 2025 Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang.

The Italian finished just 0.007s ahead of VR46’s Franco Morbidelli, with Francesco Bagnaia, Joan Mir, Fermin Aldeguer and Fabio Quartararo completing the top six.

Most riders used soft tyres, front and rear, for their race preparations.

However, Aldeguer began the session on the medium rear, before later switching over to the soft. Meanwhile, Friday pace setter Pedro Acosta kept the medium rear throughout.

Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday - including Marini, Bagnaia, Aldeguer, Marco Bezzecchi and Phillip Island winner Raul Fernandez - will now begin.

2025 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Saturday Free Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 1'58.415s 8/11 336k 2 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.007s 8/10 334k 3 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.170s 5/12 336k 4 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.277s 8/13 339k 5 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +0.309s 3/11 333k 6 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.313s 4/10 332k 7 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.337s 3/9 335k 8 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.373s 6/13 334k 9 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.437s 8/13 334k 10 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.549s 9/12 341k 11 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +0.582s 9/10 329k 12 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.781s 10/11 331k 13 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.887s 12/12 330k 14 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.915s 10/12 338k 15 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.995s 8/12 336k 16 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +1.074s 9/12 332k 17 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.091s 10/12 336k 18 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.191s 4/11 335k 19 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) +1.494s 9/11 332k 20 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.569s 8/10 332k 21 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* +2.201s 9/11 335k 22 Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4) +2.353s 9/12 328k 23 Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Test Rider (GP25) +2.749s 6/11 0k

* Rookie

Official Sepang MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 56.337s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Alex Marquez, Ducati, 1m 58.979s (2023)

MotoGP arrives at Sepang in Malaysia fresh from an Aprilia double at Phillip Island - courtesy of Marco Bezzecchi and Raul Fernandez - but with Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin and Maverick Vinales still sidelined by injury.

Marc Marquez is again being replaced by Ducati test rider Michele Pirro, Martin by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori and Vinales by KTM test rider Pol Espargaro.

Alex Marquez is comfortably on course to wrap up an historic Marquez one-two in the world championship this weekend, holding a 97-point advantage over next-best Bezzecchi. Just 74 points will remain after this weekend.

The Gresini rider is a former Sprint winner at Sepang and topped February’s official pre-season test.

Last year’s Sepang pole and grand prix winner Francesco Bagnaia has faded to fourth overall on his factory Ducati after back-to-back misery at Mandalika and Phillip Island.

Martin won last year’s Sprint and was runner-up to Bagnaia in the grand prix, after a thrilling early duel between the then title rivals.

Meanwhile, Augusto Fernandez is back this weekend to give the new Yamaha V4 its second wild-card appearance of the year, after a 14th place at Misano in mid-September.

