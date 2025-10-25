2025 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Saturday Practice Results

Saturday practice results from the 2025 Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang, round 20 of 22.

Luca Marini puts Honda fastest during final practice for the 2025 Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang.

The Italian finished just 0.007s ahead of VR46’s Franco Morbidelli, with Francesco Bagnaia, Joan Mir, Fermin Aldeguer and Fabio Quartararo completing the top six.

Most riders used soft tyres, front and rear, for their race preparations. 

However, Aldeguer began the session on the medium rear, before later switching over to the soft. Meanwhile, Friday pace setter Pedro Acosta kept the medium rear throughout.

Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday - including Marini,  Bagnaia, Aldeguer, Marco Bezzecchi and Phillip Island winner Raul Fernandez -  will now begin.

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)1'58.415s8/11336k
2Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.007s8/10334k
3Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.170s5/12336k
4Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.277s8/13339k
5Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+0.309s3/11333k
6Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.313s4/10332k
7Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.337s3/9335k
8Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.373s6/13334k
9Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.437s8/13334k
10Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.549s9/12341k
11Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+0.582s9/10329k
12Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.781s10/11331k
13Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.887s12/12330k
14Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.915s10/12338k
15Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.995s8/12336k
16Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+1.074s9/12332k
17Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.091s10/12336k
18Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.191s4/11335k
19Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)+1.494s9/11332k
20Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.569s8/10332k
21Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+2.201s9/11335k
22Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4)+2.353s9/12328k
23Michele PirroITADucati Test Rider (GP25)+2.749s6/110k

* Rookie

Official Sepang MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 56.337s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Alex Marquez, Ducati, 1m 58.979s (2023)

MotoGP arrives at Sepang in Malaysia fresh from an Aprilia double at Phillip Island - courtesy of Marco Bezzecchi and Raul Fernandez - but with Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin and Maverick Vinales still sidelined by injury.

Marc Marquez is again being replaced by Ducati test rider Michele Pirro, Martin by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori and Vinales by KTM test rider Pol Espargaro.

Alex Marquez is comfortably on course to wrap up an historic Marquez one-two in the world championship this weekend, holding a 97-point advantage over next-best Bezzecchi. Just 74 points will remain after this weekend.

The Gresini rider is a former Sprint winner at Sepang and topped February’s official pre-season test.

Last year’s Sepang pole and grand prix winner Francesco Bagnaia has faded to fourth overall on his factory Ducati after back-to-back misery at Mandalika and Phillip Island.

Martin won last year’s Sprint and was runner-up to Bagnaia in the grand prix, after a thrilling early duel between the then title rivals.

Meanwhile, Augusto Fernandez is back this weekend to give the new Yamaha V4 its second wild-card appearance of the year, after a 14th place at Misano in mid-September.

