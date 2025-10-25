2025 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Full Qualifying Results
Full Qualifying results for the Saturday Sprint and main Sunday race at the 2025 Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang, round 20 of 22.
Francesco Bagnaia fights through Qualifying 1 to claim pole position for the 2025 Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang.
The Ducati star put two pointless weekends behind him by returning to the front of the grid for the first time since his perfect Motegi weekend.
Gresini’s Alex Marquez, set to wrap up second in the world championship this weekend, was just 0.016s behind. VR46’s Franco Morbidelli completed an all-Ducati front row on another GP24.
Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo was on course to snatch pole position away until the final sector of his final lap. The Frenchman will line up on row two ahead of Pedro Acosta (KTM) and Fermin Aldeguer (Gresini).
Aldeguer and Bagnaia progressed through a hotly contested Qualifying 1 at the expense of Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi.
But Aldeguer then suffered a bizarre incident when, after crashing at the end of Qualifying 1, he fell from the Ducati again as he was rolling side-saddle towards the back of the Gresini pits.
Team manager Michele Masini just jumped out of the way, but the GP24 hit a wall head-on and was out of action for Qualifying 2.
The ten-lap Malaysian MotoGP Sprint starts at 3pm local time.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|1'57.001s
|2/4
|339k
|2
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+0.016s
|6/7
|333k
|3
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+0.158s
|6/7
|338k
|4
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.194s
|3/7
|333k
|5
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.362s
|2/7
|342k
|6
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+0.438s
|7/7
|331k
|7
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.439s
|6/7
|339k
|8
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.521s
|6/7
|339k
|9
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+0.530s
|2/6
|339k
|10
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.944s
|5/6
|334k
|11
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.948s
|3/7
|334k
|12
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.173s
|2/6
|335k
|Qualifying 1:
|13
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|1'57.525s
|6/7
|336k
|14
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|1'57.549s
|5/7
|336k
|15
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|1'57.776s
|7/7
|335k
|16
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'57.894s
|6/7
|336k
|17
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|1'58.034s
|7/7
|336k
|18
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|1'58.183s
|3/7
|338k
|19
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|1'58.189s
|3/7
|336k
|20
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|1'58.623s
|7/7
|335k
|21
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|1'58.791s
|5/7
|336k
|22
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Ducati Test Rider (GP25)
|1'59.255s
|6/7
|336k
|23
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4)
|1'59.382s
|4/7
|329k
* Rookie
Official Sepang MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 56.337s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Alex Marquez, Ducati, 1m 58.979s (2023)
MotoGP arrives at Sepang in Malaysia fresh from an Aprilia double at Phillip Island - courtesy of Marco Bezzecchi and Raul Fernandez - but with Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin and Maverick Vinales still sidelined by injury.
Marc Marquez is again being replaced by Ducati test rider Michele Pirro, Martin by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori and Vinales by KTM test rider Pol Espargaro.
Alex Marquez is comfortably on course to wrap up an historic Marquez one-two in the world championship this weekend, holding a 97-point advantage over next-best Bezzecchi. Just 74 points will remain after this weekend.
The Gresini rider is a former Sprint winner at Sepang and topped February’s official pre-season test.
Last year’s Sepang pole and grand prix winner Francesco Bagnaia has faded to fourth overall on his factory Ducati after back-to-back misery at Mandalika and Phillip Island.
Martin won last year’s Sprint and was runner-up to Bagnaia in the grand prix, after a thrilling early duel between the then title rivals.
Meanwhile, Augusto Fernandez is back this weekend to give the new Yamaha V4 its second wild-card appearance of the year, after a 14th place at Misano in mid-September.