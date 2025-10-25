2025 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Full Qualifying Results

Full Qualifying results for the Saturday Sprint and main Sunday race at the 2025 Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang, round 20 of 22.

Francesco Bagnaia fights through Qualifying 1 to claim pole position for the 2025 Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang.

The Ducati star put two pointless weekends behind him by returning to the front of the grid for the first time since his perfect Motegi weekend.

Gresini’s Alex Marquez, set to wrap up second in the world championship this weekend, was just 0.016s behind. VR46’s Franco Morbidelli completed an all-Ducati front row on another GP24.

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo was on course to snatch pole position away until the final sector of his final lap. The Frenchman will line up on row two ahead of Pedro Acosta (KTM) and Fermin Aldeguer (Gresini).

Aldeguer and Bagnaia progressed through a hotly contested Qualifying 1 at the expense of Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi.

But Aldeguer then suffered a bizarre incident when, after crashing at the end of Qualifying 1, he fell from the Ducati again as he was rolling side-saddle towards the back of the Gresini pits.

Team manager Michele Masini just jumped out of the way, but the GP24 hit a wall head-on and was out of action for Qualifying 2.

The ten-lap Malaysian MotoGP Sprint starts at 3pm local time.

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)1'57.001s2/4339k
2Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)+0.016s6/7333k
3Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.158s6/7338k
4Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.194s3/7333k
5Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.362s2/7342k
6Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+0.438s7/7331k
7Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.439s6/7339k
8Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.521s6/7339k
9Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+0.530s2/6339k
10Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.944s5/6334k
11Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.948s3/7334k
12Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.173s2/6335k
 Qualifying 1:     
13Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)1'57.525s6/7336k
14Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)1'57.549s5/7336k
15Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)1'57.776s7/7335k
16Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'57.894s6/7336k
17Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*1'58.034s7/7336k
18Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)1'58.183s3/7338k
19Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)1'58.189s3/7336k
20Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*1'58.623s7/7335k
21Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)1'58.791s5/7336k
22Michele PirroITADucati Test Rider (GP25)1'59.255s6/7336k
23Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4)1'59.382s4/7329k

* Rookie

Official Sepang MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 56.337s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Alex Marquez, Ducati, 1m 58.979s (2023)

MotoGP arrives at Sepang in Malaysia fresh from an Aprilia double at Phillip Island - courtesy of Marco Bezzecchi and Raul Fernandez - but with Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin and Maverick Vinales still sidelined by injury.

Marc Marquez is again being replaced by Ducati test rider Michele Pirro, Martin by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori and Vinales by KTM test rider Pol Espargaro.

Alex Marquez is comfortably on course to wrap up an historic Marquez one-two in the world championship this weekend, holding a 97-point advantage over next-best Bezzecchi. Just 74 points will remain after this weekend.

The Gresini rider is a former Sprint winner at Sepang and topped February’s official pre-season test.

Last year’s Sepang pole and grand prix winner Francesco Bagnaia has faded to fourth overall on his factory Ducati after back-to-back misery at Mandalika and Phillip Island.

Martin won last year’s Sprint and was runner-up to Bagnaia in the grand prix, after a thrilling early duel between the then title rivals.

Meanwhile, Augusto Fernandez is back this weekend to give the new Yamaha V4 its second wild-card appearance of the year, after a 14th place at Misano in mid-September.

In this article

