Francesco Bagnaia fights through Qualifying 1 to claim pole position for the 2025 Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang.

The Ducati star put two pointless weekends behind him by returning to the front of the grid for the first time since his perfect Motegi weekend.

Gresini’s Alex Marquez, set to wrap up second in the world championship this weekend, was just 0.016s behind. VR46’s Franco Morbidelli completed an all-Ducati front row on another GP24.

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo was on course to snatch pole position away until the final sector of his final lap. The Frenchman will line up on row two ahead of Pedro Acosta (KTM) and Fermin Aldeguer (Gresini).

Aldeguer and Bagnaia progressed through a hotly contested Qualifying 1 at the expense of Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi.

But Aldeguer then suffered a bizarre incident when, after crashing at the end of Qualifying 1, he fell from the Ducati again as he was rolling side-saddle towards the back of the Gresini pits.

Team manager Michele Masini just jumped out of the way, but the GP24 hit a wall head-on and was out of action for Qualifying 2.

The ten-lap Malaysian MotoGP Sprint starts at 3pm local time.

2025 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Full Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 1'57.001s 2/4 339k 2 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.016s 6/7 333k 3 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.158s 6/7 338k 4 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.194s 3/7 333k 5 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.362s 2/7 342k 6 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +0.438s 7/7 331k 7 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.439s 6/7 339k 8 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.521s 6/7 339k 9 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +0.530s 2/6 339k 10 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.944s 5/6 334k 11 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.948s 3/7 334k 12 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.173s 2/6 335k Qualifying 1: 13 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 1'57.525s 6/7 336k 14 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 1'57.549s 5/7 336k 15 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) 1'57.776s 7/7 335k 16 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'57.894s 6/7 336k 17 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* 1'58.034s 7/7 336k 18 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1'58.183s 3/7 338k 19 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 1'58.189s 3/7 336k 20 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* 1'58.623s 7/7 335k 21 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) 1'58.791s 5/7 336k 22 Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Test Rider (GP25) 1'59.255s 6/7 336k 23 Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1 V4) 1'59.382s 4/7 329k

* Rookie

Official Sepang MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati, 1m 56.337s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Alex Marquez, Ducati, 1m 58.979s (2023)

MotoGP arrives at Sepang in Malaysia fresh from an Aprilia double at Phillip Island - courtesy of Marco Bezzecchi and Raul Fernandez - but with Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin and Maverick Vinales still sidelined by injury.

Marc Marquez is again being replaced by Ducati test rider Michele Pirro, Martin by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori and Vinales by KTM test rider Pol Espargaro.

Alex Marquez is comfortably on course to wrap up an historic Marquez one-two in the world championship this weekend, holding a 97-point advantage over next-best Bezzecchi. Just 74 points will remain after this weekend.

The Gresini rider is a former Sprint winner at Sepang and topped February’s official pre-season test.

Last year’s Sepang pole and grand prix winner Francesco Bagnaia has faded to fourth overall on his factory Ducati after back-to-back misery at Mandalika and Phillip Island.

Martin won last year’s Sprint and was runner-up to Bagnaia in the grand prix, after a thrilling early duel between the then title rivals.

Meanwhile, Augusto Fernandez is back this weekend to give the new Yamaha V4 its second wild-card appearance of the year, after a 14th place at Misano in mid-September.

