2025 Malaysian MotoGP: Francesco Bagnaia denies Alex Marquez Sepang pole

Qualifying for the 2025 Malaysian MotoGP saw Francesco Bagnaia take pole position and some paddock drama for Fermin Aldeguer.

Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Francesco Bagnaia secured his third pole position of the 2025 season in qualifying at the Malaysian MotoGP, and doing it for the second time this year after coming through Q1.

After a frantic end to Practice on Friday, when intermittent rain in the final 20 minutes of the session disrupted the time attacks of most riders to some extent, there were several of the strongest riders in the first session.

These included Luca Marini, who topped FP2, as well as Indonesia winner Fermin Aldeguer, Motegi winner Francesco Bagnaia, Australia winner Raul Fernandez, and the recently in-form Marco Bezzecchi.

Of course, only two could go through, and it was Aldeguer and Bagnaia who did so. Marini was the only rider, ultimately, with the speed to threaten either of them, but he had to roll out of his final lap due to yellow flags for a crash for Aldeguer at turn four.

Aldeguer then also crashed in the back of the pits when he got back there, but fortunately no one was harmed.

In Q2, Bagnaia did only one run due to a lack of soft compound rear tyres, which also have a strong possibility to be used in the grand prix, as well as the Sprint and qualifying.

He did a decent job with that one tyre, setting provisional pole on his first lap, beating Fabio Quartararo's early benchmark from his first run.

Alex Marquez was the rider who got closest to Bagnaia's 1:57.001 in the second runs for the rest of the Q2 field, but he missed out by 0.016 seconds.

Fabio Quartararo had his own attempt, but lost out in the final sector and could only manage fourth.

Bagnaia, then, took pole for the Malaysian MotoGP, his second pole in four races, but also his first top-10 qualifying since that previous pole in Motegi.

Alex Marquez took second place, ahead of Franco Morbidelli in third, meaning that after not having a bike on the front row for the first time in 99 races at Phillip Island Ducati returned to locking out the front row in Sepang.

Quartararo stayed fourth on his final run, unable to improve on his first, while in fifth place was Pedro Acosta despite a crash at turn one on the first lap of his final run. Fermin Aldeguer completed the top-six.

Joan Mir was the best Honda rider in seventh place; Fabio Di Giannantonio sits in an RC213V sandwich on the third row, having qualified eighth ahead of Johann Zarco in ninth.

Alex Rins rounded out the qualifying top-10, ahead of Jack Miller and Pol Espargaro on the fourth row.

Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi could be considered podium contenders based on their respective pace, Marini even a victory threat; but they will start 13th and 14th, respectively, after failing to advance from Q1.

In this article

Peter McLaren

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

2025 Malaysian MotoGP: Francesco Bagnaia denies Alex Marquez Sepang poleMotoGP EditorTwitter, Instagram Lewis Larkam

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

2025 Malaysian MotoGP: Francesco Bagnaia denies Alex Marquez Sepang poleF1 EditorLinkedIn, Twitter Connor McDonagh

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

2025 Malaysian MotoGP: Francesco Bagnaia denies Alex Marquez Sepang poleF1 JournalistX Lewis Duncan
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 
2025 Malaysian MotoGP: Francesco Bagnaia denies Alex Marquez Sepang poleJournalistX, LinkedIn Alex Whitworth

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

2025 Malaysian MotoGP: Francesco Bagnaia denies Alex Marquez Sepang poleJournalistX, LinkedIn Jordan MorelandJordan is Crash MotoGP's social media manager, podcaster and occasional writer. 2025 Malaysian MotoGP: Francesco Bagnaia denies Alex Marquez Sepang poleSocial Media ManagerTwitter, LinkedIn Derry Munikartono

Joining Crash.net in 2021 as an Editor for the Indonesian Edition, Derry oversees most of the Indonesian articles on the site.

2025 Malaysian MotoGP: Francesco Bagnaia denies Alex Marquez Sepang poleIndonesian EditorTwitter, LinkedIn Rachit Thukral

Rachit joined the Crash.net team in 2025 with a primary focus on F1 and sportscar racing.

He previously served as a news editor at Motorsport.com, where he played a key role in the day-to-day editorial operations.

2025 Malaysian MotoGP: Francesco Bagnaia denies Alex Marquez Sepang poleJournalist

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Francesco Bagnaia bounces back with Malaysian MotoGP pole: “It’s a rollercoaster”
5m ago
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP qualifying
MotoGP News
Fermin Aldeguer suffers embarrassing Malaysian MotoGP qualifying crash
36m ago
Fermin Aldeguer crashes at the back of the Gresini pits, 2025 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix. Credit: MotoGP.com.
MotoGP Results
2025 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Full Qualifying Results
58m ago
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP Race Report
2025 Malaysian MotoGP: Francesco Bagnaia denies Alex Marquez Sepang pole
1h ago
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP Results
2025 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang - Saturday Practice Results
1h ago
Luca Marini, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP

More News

MotoGP
2025 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang: Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES
2h ago
Pedro Acosta, Alex Marquez, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP News
2025 Malaysian MotoGP Qualifying & Sprint at Sepang today: Start times and how to watch
2h ago
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Sepang MotoGP Test
F1 News
McLaren rookie Pato O'Ward needed medical treatment after Mexico FP1
3h ago
O'Ward suffered a bout of food poisoning
F1 Results
2025 F1 Mexico City GP - Friday Practice Results: Max Verstappen hits back in FP2
5h ago
Verstappen
F1 News
Russell ‘sneaks’ into grandstand during FP1 in viral moment
6h ago
Russell watched the action from the grandstands