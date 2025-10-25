Fermin Aldeguer suffers embarrassing Malaysian MotoGP qualifying crash

2025 MotoGP rookie Fermin Aldeguer suffered an embarrassing crash in the paddock at the Malaysian MotoGP during qualifying.

Having become MotoGP’s first rookie winner since Brad Binder’s Czech triumph in 2020 at the Indonesian Grand Prix, Aldeguer has been among the fastest riders in Malaysia this weekend (24-26 October).

Despite his pace, though, the Gresini Racing rider was forced into Q1 having fluffed his lines during his time attacks at the end of a rain-affected Practice session on Friday afternoon.

The Spaniard did enough to get through to Q2 on Saturday, ending Q1 fastest ahead of Ducati Lenovo’s Francesco Bagnaia.

But it didn’t come without drama, as Aldeguer crashed on his final lap of Q1 at turn four.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

It was an unfortunate crash for Honda’s Luca Marini, who had to roll out of his final lap due to the yellow flags for Aldeguer after setting the fastest time in FP2, but there was more to come for the 20-year-old Murcian.

On getting back to the paddock, Aldeguer lost control of his Desmosedici GP24 when riding it to the back of the pits.

Falling right outside the back of the Gresini garage, he almost hit team manager Michele Masini, although ultimately the only damage done was to the bike – much to the annoyance of one of Aldeguer’s mechanics.

Aldeguer joined Gresini teammate Alex Marquez in Q2, the rookie taking sixth on the grid while Marquez qualified second, in the middle of an all-Ducati front row headed by Francesco Bagnaia and completed by Franco Morbidelli.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT