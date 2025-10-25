Riders have been told not to try and rejoin if they crash at the end of qualifying, to avoid yellow flags wrecking the laps of other riders. But it means Aldeguer had to abandon his machine and walk away.
2025 Malaysian MotoGP, Sepang: Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES
Live updates from Saturday’s qualifying and Sprint race at the 2025 Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang.
MotoGP arrives at Sepang in Malaysia fresh from an Aprilia double at Phillip Island - courtesy of Marco Bezzecchi and Raul Fernandez - but with Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin and Maverick Vinales still sidelined by injury.
Marc Marquez is again being replaced by Ducati test rider Michele Pirro, Martin by Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori and Vinales by KTM test rider Pol Espargaro.
Alex Marquez is comfortably on course to wrap up a historic Marquez one-two in the world championship this weekend, holding a 97-point advantage over next-best Bezzecchi. Just 74 points will remain after this weekend.
The Gresini rider is a former Sprint winner at Sepang and topped February’s official pre-season test.
Last year’s Sepang pole and grand prix winner Francesco Bagnaia has faded to fourth overall on his factory Ducati after back-to-back misery at Mandalika and Phillip Island.
Martin won last year’s Sprint and was runner-up to Bagnaia in the grand prix, after a thrilling early duel between the then title rivals.
Meanwhile, Augusto Fernandez is back this weekend to give the new Yamaha V4 its second wild-card appearance of the year, after a 14th place at Misano in mid-September.
Pedro Acosta and KTM set the pace on an unpredictable Friday, ahead of Johann Zarco and Jack Miller.
Meanwhile, Francesco Bagnaia, Fermin Aldeguer, Marco Bezzecchi and Raul Fernandez were among those to miss out on the top ten, sending them into Qualifying 1.
Saturday schedule:
10:10am (local) / 03:10am (UK) - MotoGP FP2
10:50am (local) / 03:50am (UK) - MotoGP Qualifying
3:00pm (local) / 8:00am (UK) - MotoGP Sprint
The chequered flag is out, there are no improvements.
Fermin Aldeguer and Francesco Bagnaia progress to Qualifying 2 but Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi will start just 13th and 14th on the grid.
Qualifying 1:
- Fermin Aldeguer
- Francesco Bagnaia
- Luca Marini
- Marco Bezzecchi
- Raul Fernandez
- Miguel Oliveira
- Ai Ogura
- Brad Binder
- Enea Bastianini
- Somkiat Chantra
- Lorenzo Savadori
- Michele Pirro
- Augusto Fernandez
Aldeguer crashes at Turn 4! He's fastest but the yellow flags will impede others from beating him. The problem for the rookie is that he might not have his number one bike for Qualifying 2.
Aldeguer sets a perfect sweep of 4 red sectors and puts his GP24 fastest by 0.042s from Bagnaia.
1min to go.
Gigi Dall’Igna nods in approval at Bagnaia's time, but Bezzecchi is under pressure.
Aldeguer is 4th but on course to improve...
Both Bagnaia and Bezzecchi set red sectors... Bagnaia jumps from 3rd to 1st and Bezzecchi from 5th to 3rd..
The other riders are on their out lap.
Here we go, 5mins on the clock and Bagnaia and Bezzecchi are among those starting their all-important final run. Their podium chances could depend on the next few minutes.
The riders pit before the final run, some tense looks in the Ducati pits as Bagnaia explains what the GP25 is doing, order so far:
- Luca Marini
- Fermin Aldeguer
- Francesco Bagnaia
- Raul Fernandez
- Marco Bezzecchi
- Brad Binder
- Enea Bastianini
- Miguel Oliveira
- Ai Ogura
- Lorenzo Savadori
- Augusto Fernandez
- Michele Pirro
Marini strikes back! The Honda rider pushes 0.064s clear of Aldeguer.
Aldeguer grabs the initial advantage from Bagnaia, then it's Raul Fernandez and Marini.
Qualifying 1 is underway, new soft tyres front and rear except for Michele Pirro (medium front).
Qualifying 1 line-up, but only two riders will progress:
Luca MARINI
Francesco BAGNAIA
Fermin ALDEGUER
Ai OGURA
Marco BEZZECCHI
Raul FERNANDEZ
Brad BINDER
Miguel OLIVEIRA
Enea BASTIANINI
Somkiat CHANTRA
Lorenzo SAVADORI
Michele PIRRO
Augusto FERNANDEZ
Final practice ends with Luca Marini fastest by 0.007s from Franco Morbidelli. Francesco Bagnaia and Joan Mir, Fermin Aldeguer and Fabio Quartararo complete the top six.
Qualifying 1 next, when Marini, Bagnaia, Aldeguer and Bezzecchi will fight over just two transfer places to Qualifying 2.
A late incident for Quartararo's Monster Yamaha team-mate Alex Rins, who runs off at the final hairpin.
Aldeguer and Quartararo are still setting personal bests, but they are on much newer soft rear tyres. 8 laps for Aldeguer and 5 for Quartararo.
The Sprint is 10 laps and Grand Prix distance 20 laps.
Bezzecchi, in eighth, has now put 14 laps on the same soft rear. The most laps of any rider.
Tenth-place Pedro Acosta is back out, on a new medium rear. He won't use the soft in this session.
Top 10 with 7 mins to go:
- Luca Marini
- Franco Morbidelli
- Francesco Bagnaia
- Joan Mir
- Fermin Aldeguer
- Fabio Quartararo
- Alex Marquez
- Marco Bezzecchi
- Johann Zarco
- Pedro Acosta
Franco Morbidelli laps just 0.007s behind Marini for second, Joan Mir is ahead of Aldeguer for fourth (behind Bagnaia).
Luca Marini puts Honda fastest, by 0.170s from Francesco Bagnaia.
Luca Marini moves into second for Honda, with a fresher soft rear (4 laps).
Aldeguer is now on the soft rear.
Joan Mir has now switched to soft-soft rubber.
The only riders not now on soft tyres, front and rear, are Aldeguer (medium rear), Acosta (medium front), Bastianini (medium front), Espargaro (medium rear) and Chantra (medium rear).
No surprise the KTMs are doing a lot of work on the mediums after their recent tyre wear issues.
Order after 15mins, halfway stage of final practice:
- Francesco Bagnaia
- Fermin Aldeguer
- Fabio Quartararo
- Alex Marquez
- Marco Bezzecchi
- Luca Marini
- Pedro Acosta
- Raul Fernandez
- Brad Binder
- Enea Bastianini
- Franco Morbidelli
- Fabio di Giannantonio
- Joan Mir
- Johann Zarco
- Jack Miller
- Miguel Oliveira
- Alex Rins
- Ai Ogura
- Pol Espargaro
- Lorenzo Savadori
- Augusto Fernandez
- Michele Pirro
- Somkiat Chantra