2025 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results: Charles Leclerc on top

Charles Leclerc set the pace in first practice for the 2025 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix.

Nine of the 10 teams made changes to their driver line ups for the opening practice session at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. This left Leclerc to set the pace in the SF-25, less than a tenth ahead of Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli.

Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg enjoyed another strong session, a week on from his scintillating display at the Circuit of the Americas. The veteran German was third overall.

Oscar Piastri was only fourth for McLaren. Main F1 title rival Lando Norris sat out the session. It does mean that Piastri will likely miss FP1 in Abu Dhabi at the end of the year.

Gabriel Bortoleto made it two Saubers in the top five, just ahead of Red Bull’s Arvid Lindblad. Lindblad is in contention to join Racing Bulls next year and make his full-time debut.

The British driver was the standout rookie in FP1, setting the sixth-fastest time in Max Verstappen’s RB21. Next up was Esteban Ocon in seventh as the lead Haas car.

Yuki Tsunoda was in eighth, less than a tenth shy of Lindblad’s pace. Franco Colapinto and Alex Albon completed the top 10.

Mexican driver Pato O'Ward was 13th-fastest in Norris' McLaren.

2025 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix - Practice Results (1) 1 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m18.380s 2 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m18.487s 3 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m18.760s 4 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m18.784s 5 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m18.916s 6 Arvid Lindblad GBR Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m18.997s 7 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m19.038s 8 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m19.090s 9 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m19.331s 10 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 1m19.384s 11 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m19.409s 12 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m19.472s 13 Pato O'Ward MEX McLaren F1 Team 1m19.670s 14 Frederik Vesti DEN Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m19.689s 15 Paul Aron EST BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m19.862s 16 Ryo Hirakawa JPN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m20.073s 17 Ayumu Iwasa JPN Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m20.153s 18 Luke Browning GBR Atlassian Williams Racing 1m20.310s 19 Jak Crawford USA Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m20.371s 20 Antonio Fuoco ITA Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m20.854s

