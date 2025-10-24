2025 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results: Charles Leclerc on top

Full results from Friday practice at the Mexico City Grand Prix, Round 20 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Charles Leclerc set the pace in first practice for the 2025 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix.

Nine of the 10 teams made changes to their driver line ups for the opening practice session at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. This left Leclerc to set the pace in the SF-25, less than a tenth ahead of Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli. 

Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg enjoyed another strong session, a week on from his scintillating display at the Circuit of the Americas. The veteran German was third overall.

Oscar Piastri was only fourth for McLaren. Main F1 title rival Lando Norris sat out the session. It does mean that Piastri will likely miss FP1 in Abu Dhabi at the end of the year.

Gabriel Bortoleto made it two Saubers in the top five, just ahead of Red Bull’s Arvid Lindblad. Lindblad is in contention to join Racing Bulls next year and make his full-time debut.

The British driver was the standout rookie in FP1, setting the sixth-fastest time in Max Verstappen’s RB21. Next up was Esteban Ocon in seventh as the lead Haas car.

Yuki Tsunoda was in eighth, less than a tenth shy of Lindblad’s pace. Franco Colapinto and Alex Albon completed the top 10. 

Mexican driver Pato O'Ward was 13th-fastest in Norris' McLaren. 

1Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m18.380s
2Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m18.487s
3Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m18.760s
4Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m18.784s
5Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m18.916s
6Arvid LindbladGBROracle Red Bull Racing1m18.997s
7Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m19.038s
8Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing1m19.090s
9Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m19.331s
10Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m19.384s
11Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m19.409s
12Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m19.472s
13Pato O'WardMEXMcLaren F1 Team1m19.670s
14Frederik VestiDENMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m19.689s
15Paul AronESTBWT Alpine F1 Team1m19.862s
16Ryo HirakawaJPNMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m20.073s
17Ayumu IwasaJPNVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m20.153s
18Luke BrowningGBRAtlassian Williams Racing1m20.310s
19Jak CrawfordUSAAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m20.371s
20Antonio FuocoITAScuderia Ferrari HP1m20.854s
