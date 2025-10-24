2025 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results: Charles Leclerc on top
Full results from Friday practice at the Mexico City Grand Prix, Round 20 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
Charles Leclerc set the pace in first practice for the 2025 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix.
Nine of the 10 teams made changes to their driver line ups for the opening practice session at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. This left Leclerc to set the pace in the SF-25, less than a tenth ahead of Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli.
Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg enjoyed another strong session, a week on from his scintillating display at the Circuit of the Americas. The veteran German was third overall.
Oscar Piastri was only fourth for McLaren. Main F1 title rival Lando Norris sat out the session. It does mean that Piastri will likely miss FP1 in Abu Dhabi at the end of the year.
Gabriel Bortoleto made it two Saubers in the top five, just ahead of Red Bull’s Arvid Lindblad. Lindblad is in contention to join Racing Bulls next year and make his full-time debut.
The British driver was the standout rookie in FP1, setting the sixth-fastest time in Max Verstappen’s RB21. Next up was Esteban Ocon in seventh as the lead Haas car.
Yuki Tsunoda was in eighth, less than a tenth shy of Lindblad’s pace. Franco Colapinto and Alex Albon completed the top 10.
Mexican driver Pato O'Ward was 13th-fastest in Norris' McLaren.
|2025 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix - Practice Results (1)
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m18.380s
|2
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m18.487s
|3
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m18.760s
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m18.784s
|5
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m18.916s
|6
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m18.997s
|7
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m19.038s
|8
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m19.090s
|9
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m19.331s
|10
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m19.384s
|11
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m19.409s
|12
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m19.472s
|13
|Pato O'Ward
|MEX
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m19.670s
|14
|Frederik Vesti
|DEN
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m19.689s
|15
|Paul Aron
|EST
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m19.862s
|16
|Ryo Hirakawa
|JPN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m20.073s
|17
|Ayumu Iwasa
|JPN
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m20.153s
|18
|Luke Browning
|GBR
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m20.310s
|19
|Jak Crawford
|USA
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m20.371s
|20
|Antonio Fuoco
|ITA
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m20.854s