Lewis Hamilton has opened up on the grief of losing beloved pets after being moved by a tribute to his late dog Roscoe in the Mexico City Grand Prix paddock.

Roscoe died in seven-time world champion Hamilton’s arms at the end of September after being admitted to hospital with pneumonia for a second time.

Having been on life support for several days, Hamilton skipped an F1 tyre test with Ferrari in order to spend time with Roscoe.

Hamilton said putting his 12-year-old bulldog to sleep was the “hardest decision of [his] life”.

Ahead of this weekend’s Mexico City Grand Prix, race organisers have displayed a silver statue of Roscoe in the paddock.

"With love, for Roscoe. The memory of Lewis Hamilton's best friend is present at the Mexico GP,” they wrote.

Responding to the gesture, Hamilton told reporters: "I mean, it's lovely. Everywhere I'm coming... It's been a really interesting experience.

"I felt like I'm connecting with people so much more through this kind of grief period. Because obviously, so many people experience grief. And so many people, have lost a loved one this year.

"So for me it's been just really encouraging to see in a time in the world where it can feel very dark and there is such a great divide. And particularly when you look at the people that are running these countries seem to have no empathy. It's great to see that there is a lot of people out there with good hearts and that do care.

"And I'm reminded every day when I meet someone that fans at the last race have made me paintings and drawings of Roscoe. So he's always going to be a big part of my life.”

Hamilton on what he learned as a dog owner

When asked what owning Roscoe taught him about himself, Hamilton replied: "I think, well, I mean, I grew up with dogs. So when I was born, my parents had a Labrador. He was like three years old. But in almost all my baby pictures, he's lying next to me. So he was really my guardian angel. And then my mum, she's always had dogs.

"So the saddest day of my life, when I was younger, the first traumatic kind of experience was losing him when I was, I think I was six. And I never got to say goodbye. And then, as I said, my mum's always had dogs that would always be around them.

"And I love animals. That's really why I decided to go plant-based. When I decided I was going to get my own dog, everyone in my family was like, my brother and his girlfriend at the time, they're like, no way, the dog will not be able to live because you're travelling so much.

"And I hate when someone says I can't do something. But I think what the great thing about having a pet, and I think they're utilising that a lot in, for example, I went to visit the prison. And in prison reform, some of the inmates are having to spend time with the dog.

"And they're learning like unconditional love that they never perhaps experienced when they were growing up. So I think that's really what you learn. You learn about a lot of empathy.

"You feel just love like that you could not get from anywhere else, really. Maybe you get it from your mum, but, you know. And they bring such happiness to you.

"Every day, when you leave, when you get up, when you go and have your walks, they're always wanting to play. And they're just the most joyous beings in the world. So for me, my house is really quiet now because I don't have a Roscoe or Coco in my life.

"But I still have his bed and his toys everywhere. So he's still very much a part of the furniture. But yeah, I feel very, very grateful that I've grown up with pets. And if I was to ever have kids, I would encourage anyone out there to have a pet in the house. Because it really does bring you a lot of warmth.”

Hamilton took to social media to pay tribute to Roscoe on what would have been his 13th birthday.

“Thinking of Roscoe always and especially today which would have been his 13th birthday. I miss you every day, buddy,” he wrote.

