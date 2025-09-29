Lewis Hamilton confirms heartbreaking death of pet bulldog Roscoe

Lewis Hamilton pays touching tribute as his dog Roscoe dies

Lewis Hamilton's beloved pet bulldog, Roscoe, has died.

Lewis Hamilton has announced that his beloved pet bulldog, Roscoe, has died.

On Monday morning, Hamilton confirmed that Roscoe had passed away after four days on life support following a battle with pneumonia.

The seven-time world champion said having to put Roscoe to sleep was the "hardest decision of my life".

Hamilton's touching tribute 

“After four days on life support, fighting with every bit of strength he had, I had to make the hardest decision of my life and say goodbye to Roscoe,” Hamilton wrote. 

“He never stopped fighting, right until the very end. I feel so grateful and honoured to have shared my life with such a beautiful soul, an angel and true friend.

“Bringing Roscoe into my life was the best decision I ever made, and I will forever cherish the memories we created together. 

“Although I lost Coco [in 2020], I have never been faced with putting a dog to sleep before, though I know my mum and many close friends have.

“It is one of the most painful experiences and I feel a deep connection to everyone who has gone through the loss of a beloved pet. Although it was so hard, having him was one of the most beautiful parts of life - to love so deeply and to be loved in return.

“Thank you all for the love and support you’ve shown Roscoe over the years. It has been so special to witness and feel."

Hamilton confirmed 12-year-old Roscoe passed away at 9.20pm on Sunday 28th September. 
 
“He died on Sunday evening, 28th September in my arms," Hamilton added. 

Hamilton pulled out of a Pirelli F1 tyre test with Ferrari on Friday in order to be with Roscoe, who was in a coma. 

Hamilton adopted Roscoe in 2013. The 40-year-old Briton's other bulldog, Coco, died in June 2020 at the age of six. 

Crash.net sends its condolences to Hamilton. 

