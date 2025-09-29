Cadillac hire ‘visionary’ for new F1 role and poach ex-Audi engine boss

Cadillac have announced Tyler Epp will become their global head of commercial strategy.

Epp, who previously served as the president for the Miami Grand Prix, will take up the new position at Cadillac ahead of their F1 debut next season.

Under Epp’s leadership, the Miami Grand Prix enjoyed huge success, drawing sold out crowds and generating four of the five largest live US TV audiences in the history of F1.

The race also secured an extension through to 2041 under Epp’s leadership to make it the longest contracted event on the F1 calendar.

Cadillac CEO Dan Towriss hailed Epp as a “visionary” who can take the F1 team to the next level commercially.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

"We could not have found a better leader and visionary to build out the commercial arm of our team,” Towriss said.

"His work shaping the Miami Grand Prix into one of the marquee events on the Formula 1 calendar demonstrates his unique command of the sport domestically and worldwide."

Tyler Epp has joined Cadillac

Epp said: “I’ve spent so much of my career in racing, and the past several years helping redefine what American motorsports can be.

“I can’t think of a more exciting and promising opportunity to galvanise our sport in the United States and beyond than this one. The Cadillac Formula 1 Team is poised to become a global force in F1 that’s rooted in American tradition and ingenuity, I’m incredibly proud to join this effort from the very beginning.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Cadillac F1 team principal Graeme Lowdon added: “It requires incredible leadership to successfully build a team from the ground up, and it takes someone exceptional to execute the type of vision and ambitions we have for the Cadillac Formula 1® Team.

“Tyler has a proven track record of cultivating organisations that set the standard in Formula 1, and I’m confident that his operational expertise will be a critical asset to our organisation.”

Cadillac land ex-Audi engine chief

Cadillac are set to be boosted by the arrival of Adam Baker, according to German publication Motorsport Magazin.

Baker was a former key member of Audi’s F1 engine department but was replaced by Christian Foyer as part of a reshuffle behind the scenes earlier this year.

Baker has reportedly signed to oversee Cadillac’s in-house engine department, which will be housed in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Cadillac will be supplied engines by Ferrari from 2026 as part of a multi-year technical agreement.

The American outfit will then use their own in-house F1 power unit at a later date.