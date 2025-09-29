How McLaren can win historic 10th F1 title at the Singapore Grand Prix

How McLaren can win historic 10th F1 title in Singapore

Here’s what McLaren need to seal the F1 2025 constructors’ title in Singapore.

Lando Norris
Lando Norris

McLaren can wrap up the 2025 F1 constructors’ championship at this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix.

The British squad missed out on clinching the title last time out in Azerbaijan after enduring an awful weekend, with championship leader Oscar Piastri crashing out and Lando Norris only able to finish seventh.

But with a commanding 333-point lead over Mercedes, McLaren remain on the brink of securing the constructors’ title and have another opportunity to seal the deal this weekend in Singapore.

There are 346 points left available over the remaining seven races this season and three teams including Ferrari are mathematically still in the hunt.

However, McLaren will become champions in Singapore if they score 13 points.

In other words, a single podium from either Piastri or Norris would be enough to see McLaren crowned champions.

Such a feat would still equal the record for the earliest constructors’ championship victory with six rounds to go. This was set by Red Bull in 2023.

The permutations that crown McLaren champions

  • If McLaren avoid being outscored by Mercedes by 31 points or more, they are world champions
  • If McLaren avoid being outscored by Ferrari by 35 points or more, they are world champions

A coronation in Singapore seems incredibly likely given McLaren have racked up 12 wins from 17 races this year, as well recording as seven one-two finishes.

The achievement would mark McLaren’s 10th constructors’ title triumph.

McLaren won the constructors’ championship for the first time since 1998 at the final race of the 2024 season, beating Ferrari by 14 points. 

Not only are McLaren set to successfully defend their constructors’ trophy, they are also on course to claim a first drivers’ world championship since Lewis Hamilton in 2008.

Piastri is 25 points clear of teammate Norris, while Max Verstappen is 69 points adrift of the Australian after back-to-back wins in Italy and Azerbaijan.

But Verstappen has downplayed suggestions he could challenge for a fifth straight drivers’ crown this year. 

"I don’t rely on hope. But it’s seven rounds left – 69 points is a lot - so I personally don’t think about it,” the Dutchman insisted in Baku.

“I just go race by race, what I have been doing basically the whole season. Just trying to do the best we can, try to score the most points that we can. And then after Abu Dhabi, we’ll know."

How McLaren can win historic 10th F1 title at the Singapore Grand Prix
