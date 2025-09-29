Max Verstappen hints at future endurance plans after debut GT3 win

Max Verstappen is eyeing more endurance racing outings after enjoying a winning GT3 debut.

Verstappen celebrates his debut GT3 win
Max Verstappen has hinted at his future endurance racing plans after winning on his GT3 debut at the legendary Nordschleife.

Four-time F1 world champion Verstappen marked his GT3 debut with victory at the famed Germany circuit alongside teammate Chris Lulham on Saturday in the four-hour  race that was part of the Nurburgring Endurance Series (NLS).

Verstappen started third but wasted no time in taking the lead at the first corners before building a lead of more than a minute during his stint, before handing over to Lulham, who usually contests the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup for Verstappen.com Racing.

The Dutchman drove a Red Bull-liveried Ferrari 296 GT3 run by Swiss team Emil Frey Racing, having successfully obtained a permit to race in the GT3 class two weeks earlier.

“It was great! The first two stints went really well, the car worked perfectly in the dry," Verstappen said.

"We had a bit of bad luck in qualifying, but in the race everything with the traffic worked out fine. I think I didn't make any major mistakes in those two stints.

"And to win here on my very first attempt, that's just fantastic.”

Verstappen has drawn praise for his achievement, with fans branding him as a “generational talent”.

Verstappen raced a Red Bull-liveried Ferrari GT3 car
What next for Max Verstappen?

Verstappen has his eyes set on more endurance outings in 2026 and hopes to compete at the Nurburgring 24 Hours, which remains his “dream” target.

His extra-curricular racing exploits echo those of Nico Hulkenberg and Fernando Alonso, who have both won the Le Mans 24 Hours over the last decade, while Alonso has also twice entered the Indy 500.

"Of course, I would really like to compete in the 24 Hours at some point," Verstappen said.

"If it happens next year, I'll say so - but we still need more experience. That's the way it is, so hopefully we'll do more races here next year.”

It has been an incredibly busy few weeks for Verstappen, who followed up his victory at Monza by driving a Porsche GT4 car at the Nordschleife the following weekend.

Verstappen then dominated the Azerbaijan Grand Prix before claiming his maiden GT3 win on debut.

The 27-year-old returns to F1 action this weekend at the Singapore Grand Prix, which will mark his sixth consecutive weekend racing.

Verstappen sits third in the F1 drivers’ championship, 69 points behind leader Oscar Piastri with seven races remaining. 

