Red Bull warned against repeating “same mistake” with 2026 driver line-up choices

Former F1 driver Karun Chandhok has cautioned Red Bull against rushing Arvid Lindblad into a full-time seat at Racing Bulls.

Red Bull are still undecided on their driver line-ups for both of their teams. 

Only Max Verstappen is confirmed for 2026, having ruled out a switch to Mercedes ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Isack Hadjar is expected to be promoted alongside Verstappen. 

Hadjar is widely regarded as F1’s rookie of the year, delivering outstanding performances throughout 2025.

The two Racing Bulls seats are still up for grabs. 

Yuki Tsunoda’s wealth of experience means a return to RB wouldn’t make any logical sense. 

Yuki Tsunoda
Yuki Tsunoda

Tsunoda will have to find a third driver elsewhere if Red Bull overlook him. 

Liam Lawson could remain at RB, providing much-needed experience. 

Lindblad, who is set to drive for Red Bull in FP1 at the Mexico City GP, is currently the favourite to join Racing Bulls next year.

Chandhok’s Red Bull warning

2026 will see dramatic changes to the engine and chassis regulations. 

It’s a landmark year for Red Bull, who will become an F1 engine supplier for the first time.

Given these changes, Chandhok feels Red Bull would benefit from having four experienced drivers across their teams.

“My personal view, I think Lindblad, Arvid is very, very good. I’ve got to know him a little bit over the last few years, extremely talented,” he said on the Sky Sports F1 podcast.

“But I think they shouldn’t make the same mistake of just rushing these guys through too early. I would actually keep him in F2, but then do what Mercedes did with Antonelli and put together a massive TPC test program for him.

“Even though the cars will be a completely different generation, it doesn’t matter. Just give him loads and loads of mileage, prepare him properly for 2027.

“Because, just to finish up, let’s remember next year, Red Bull are going to be an engine manufacturer for the first time. And I think having four drivers with Formula 1 experience.

“So I would actually keep Yuki. I actually think keep Yuki and Liam at Racing Bulls, Isack and Max [at Red Bull], have four experienced drivers, because it’s a really important year.

“It’s a massive year for Red Bull Technologies as a company to become an engine company. I think having four experienced drivers would be really helpful and then you could put Lindblad in for 2027.”

