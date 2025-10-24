Jacques Villeneuve launches fresh criticism of McLaren’s “very soft” ‘Papaya Rules’

1997 F1 world champion Jacques Villeneuve has criticised McLaren for their handling of the team’s two drivers in the title race.

With five rounds to go, there are just 14 points between Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris at the top of the 2025 F1 drivers’ championship.

McLaren’s rules of engagement - or ‘Papaya Rules’ - have been scrutinised in recent F1 rounds.

It started at Monza, where Piastri was ordered to let Norris through after a slow pit stop for the latter.

In Singapore, Piastri complained about Norris’ aggressive overtake on the opening lap.

The stewards decided not to take any action, meaning McLaren didn’t intervene initially.

However, ahead of the United States Grand Prix, it was revealed Norris would face “repercussions”.

These consequences were later rescinded after Piastri’s role in the crash that took both McLaren drivers out of the sprint race.

Giving his view ahead of FP1 in Mexico, Villeneuve said: “Well Papaya rules don’t really work, really work with strength or come out as being strong - let’s go for a championship, we’re fighting for it.

“It sounds very soft and it was like two kids being published in the corner of your room. You’ve been a bad boy and it’s like now, you’ve been a bad boy so we have a clean slate. Come on.

“They’re fighting for a championship. Look at Singapore, Norris tapped the car in front of him and they touched wheels, and we heard 10 laps of complaining. That’s not on.”

Norris ‘better when fighting Verstappen’

Villeneuve also noted that Norris raises his game when battling Max Verstappen rather than Piastri.

Piastri has struggled for form in recent rounds, crashing out of the Azerbaijan GP.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri © XPB Images

The Australian finished a distant fifth at COTA.

“They’re both number one drivers,” he added. “There was a time in the season where Piastri was a bit faster. Ultimately, Norris seems to be a little bit stronger because they both collapsed in Baku.

“Norris didn’t get the opportunity he should have got but he bounced back the last two races. He was quick and he seems to be a better driver when he’s fighting Max. A lot better than when fighting his teammate - maybe because of the Papaya rules. Let them race stronger and better.”

