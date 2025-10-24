Fred Vasseur hails “united” Ferrari as Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc stand by him

Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur has praised his team for remaining “united” despite external scrutiny and a challenging F1 campaign.

Ferrari are still without a Formula 1 grand prix victory heading into the 20th race of the season in Mexico this weekend.

The SF-25 has fallen well short of expectations.

In the hands of Charles Leclerc, it has finished on the podium just six times, while Lewis Hamilton is still waiting for his first rostrum appearance with the team.

Ferrari’s poor form has led to speculation surrounding Vasseur’s future.

Although he signed a new contract earlier this year, former Red Bull boss Christian Horner has been linked with the team.

The rumours forced Ferrari chairman John Elkann to release a statement backing Vasseur.

He said: “I want to express our full confidence in our team principal, Fred Vasseur, and in the work he is carrying out together with all our colleagues at Scuderia Ferrari – the mechanics, engineers, and drivers competing this weekend in Austin.

“I also want to reaffirm the importance of teamwork by everyone to maintain focus on the only goal that matters: always giving our very best on the track.”

Vasseur continues to have the support of both drivers.

Leclerc described speculation linking Horner to Ferrari - and his own possible exit in 2027 - as “unfounded”.

Hamilton has also dismissed any suggestions of Horner joining the team.

Ferrari “united” – Vasseur

The 2026 season will be a huge test of Vasseur’s leadership.

New technical regulations are expected to shake up the pecking order entirely.

Lewis Hamilton, Fred Vasseur and Charles Leclerc

With a greater emphasis on the new power unit, if Ferrari get it wrong in 2026, it could take years to recover.

Speaking in the FIA press conference on Friday in Mexico, Vasseur was asked about the public support shown by Leclerc and Hamilton.

He replied: “Well it’s true, it’s a good feeling that we are united. We are working as a team and this is from day one. For sure, it’s not an easy season but it’s the life of a racing team.

“To work together and to push together in the same direction is the best reaction that we can have. It’s a good feeling when you have a weekend like Austin because it started quite difficult for us and we had a very good recovery working altogether.

“From the guys on track to the guys at Maranello. The fact that the two drivers are united and pushing in the same direction is important.”

