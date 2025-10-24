Fred Vasseur hails “united” Ferrari as Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc stand by him

Fred Vasseur responds to Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc's public support of him running the team

Fred Vasseur
Fred Vasseur

Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur has praised his team for remaining “united” despite external scrutiny and a challenging F1 campaign.

Ferrari are still without a Formula 1 grand prix victory heading into the 20th race of the season in Mexico this weekend.

The SF-25 has fallen well short of expectations.

In the hands of Charles Leclerc, it has finished on the podium just six times, while Lewis Hamilton is still waiting for his first rostrum appearance with the team.

Ferrari’s poor form has led to speculation surrounding Vasseur’s future.

Although he signed a new contract earlier this year, former Red Bull boss Christian Horner has been linked with the team.

The rumours forced Ferrari chairman John Elkann to release a statement backing Vasseur.

He said: “I want to express our full confidence in our team principal, Fred Vasseur, and in the work he is carrying out together with all our colleagues at Scuderia Ferrari – the mechanics, engineers, and drivers competing this weekend in Austin.

“I also want to reaffirm the importance of teamwork by everyone to maintain focus on the only goal that matters: always giving our very best on the track.”

Vasseur continues to have the support of both drivers.

Leclerc described speculation linking Horner to Ferrari - and his own possible exit in 2027 - as “unfounded”.

Hamilton has also dismissed any suggestions of Horner joining the team.

Ferrari “united” – Vasseur

The 2026 season will be a huge test of Vasseur’s leadership.

New technical regulations are expected to shake up the pecking order entirely.

Lewis Hamilton, Fred Vasseur and Charles Leclerc
Lewis Hamilton, Fred Vasseur and Charles Leclerc

With a greater emphasis on the new power unit, if Ferrari get it wrong in 2026, it could take years to recover.

Speaking in the FIA press conference on Friday in Mexico, Vasseur was asked about the public support shown by Leclerc and Hamilton.

He replied: “Well it’s true, it’s a good feeling that we are united. We are working as a team and this is from day one. For sure, it’s not an easy season but it’s the life of a racing team.

“To work together and to push together in the same direction is the best reaction that we can have. It’s a good feeling when you have a weekend like Austin because it started quite difficult for us and we had a very good recovery working altogether.

“From the guys on track to the guys at Maranello. The fact that the two drivers are united and pushing in the same direction is important.”

Peter McLaren

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Fred Vasseur hails “united” Ferrari F1 as Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc stand by himMotoGP EditorTwitter, Instagram Lewis Larkam

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Fred Vasseur hails “united” Ferrari F1 as Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc stand by himF1 EditorLinkedIn, Twitter Connor McDonagh

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Fred Vasseur hails “united” Ferrari F1 as Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc stand by himF1 JournalistX Lewis Duncan
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 
Fred Vasseur hails “united” Ferrari F1 as Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc stand by himJournalistX, LinkedIn Alex Whitworth

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Fred Vasseur hails “united” Ferrari F1 as Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc stand by himJournalistX, LinkedIn Jordan MorelandJordan is Crash MotoGP's social media manager, podcaster and occasional writer. Fred Vasseur hails “united” Ferrari F1 as Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc stand by himSocial Media ManagerTwitter, LinkedIn Derry Munikartono

Joining Crash.net in 2021 as an Editor for the Indonesian Edition, Derry oversees most of the Indonesian articles on the site.

Fred Vasseur hails “united” Ferrari F1 as Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc stand by himIndonesian EditorTwitter, LinkedIn Rachit Thukral

Rachit joined the Crash.net team in 2025 with a primary focus on F1 and sportscar racing.

He previously served as a news editor at Motorsport.com, where he played a key role in the day-to-day editorial operations.

Fred Vasseur hails “united” Ferrari F1 as Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc stand by himJournalist

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
George Russell ‘sneaks’ into grandstand to watch Mexico GP FP1
16m ago
Russell watched the action from the grandstands
F1 News
Fred Vasseur hails “united” Ferrari as Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc stand by him
29m ago
Fred Vasseur
F1 News
Red Bull admit ‘silly games’ with tape removal “got out of hand”
1h ago
Verstappen and Norris
F1 News
Are Red Bull delaying F1 2026 driver line-up decision?
1h ago
Tsunoda faces an uncertain future in F1
F1 Results
2025 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results: Charles Leclerc on top
2h ago
Charles Leclerc

More News

F1 Results
2025 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results: Charles Leclerc on top
2h ago
Charles Leclerc
F1 News
Jacques Villeneuve launches fresh criticism of McLaren’s “very soft” ‘Papaya Rules’
3h ago
Jacques Villeneuve
F1 News
Red Bull warned against repeating “same mistake” with 2026 driver line-up choices
4h ago
Arvid Lindblad
F1 News
Hamilton opens up on life-changing grief amid Mexico GP Roscoe tribute
4h ago
Hamilton put his beloved Roscoe to sleep last month
F1 News
The nine F1 rookies taking part in Mexico City GP first practice
5h ago
Frederik Vesti