The nine F1 rookies taking part in Mexico City GP first practice

Nine of the 10 teams will make changes to their driver line-up for first F1 practice at this weekend’s Mexico City Grand Prix.

As per F1’s regulations, all drivers who aren’t classed as rookies (defined as those who have competed in two races or fewer) must give up their seat during two practice sessions over the season.

The majority of teams have elected to do so for FP1 at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Only Sauber aren’t running a rookie driver, having already done so at the British and Hungarian Grands Prix.

Here’s who will be in action…

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Pato O’Ward – McLaren

IndyCar star Pato O’Ward gets another chance to run on home soil, stepping in for Lando Norris.

O’Ward will likely get another opportunity in the McLaren later this year, with Oscar Piastri still required to give up his car for one more practice session.

This will likely take place in Abu Dhabi – a weekend where the title could be decided.

Pato O'Ward

Frederik Vesti – Mercedes

Frederik Vesti replaces George Russell in first practice in Mexico.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

This will be Vesti’s fourth outing for the team, having been part of their junior programme for several years.

Antonio Fuoco – Ferrari

World Endurance Championship driver Antonio Fuoco will get his hands on Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari.

Fuoco won the 2024 24 Hours of Le Mans for Ferrari.

Arvid Lindblad – Red Bull

Arvid Lindblad will get another chance to impress Red Bull, driving Max Verstappen’s RB21.

Lindblad is hoping to do enough to secure a drive for 2026 with Racing Bulls.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Arvid Lindblad © XPB Images

Luke Browning – Williams

British driver Luke Browning gets a second outing for Williams, replacing Carlos Sainz.

Alex Albon will likely step aside for the season finale in Abu Dhabi to comply with the rookie rule.

Jak Crawford – Aston Martin

American Jak Crawford replaces Lance Stroll for FP1.

Crawford is currently in the Formula 2 title race and reportedly held talks with Cadillac before they decided on Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Ryo Hirakawa – Haas

Experienced Toyota-backed driver Ryo Hirakawa is back in action for Haas.

He replaces Ollie Bearman, who is not classed as a rookie after competing in three races in 2024.

Ayumu Iwasa – Racing Bulls

Ayumu Iwasa replaces Liam Lawson at Racing Bulls for first practice in Mexico City.

Paul Aron was quickest for Alpine on Tuesday

Paul Aron – Alpine

Like Lindblad, FP1 will be an important session for Paul Aron as he looks to secure a drive for next year.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Aron is in contention with Franco Colapinto to be Pierre Gasly’s teammate next season.

He was previously in action for Sauber earlier this year, driving at Silverstone and the Hungaroring.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT