Lando Norris’s mum steals show with heartwarming reaction to son's F1 title triumph

Lando Norris’s mother, Cisca Wauman, stole the show with a heartwarming response to her son’s F1 title triumph.

The McLaren driver become F1 world champion for the first time by finishing third in Sunday’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Norris only needed to finish in the top three to secure his maiden F1 title, and did just that during a tense climax to the 2025 season.

The 26-year-old becomes Britain’s 11th F1 world champion and is the first McLaren driver to win the title since Lewis Hamilton in 2008.

Norris’s mother was at the heart of some emotional celebrations after her son crossed the line to realise his childhood dream.

"Emotionally drained, but very happy,” she told Sky Sports F1.

“Very happy for the family, for the team, McLaren, the fans, because they’ve been always there.

"A lot of sacrifices. When Lando was seven, he started karting. By the time he was eight, he was competing together with his brother, Ollie, and it took the two boys one direction and the two girls I have, the other direction.

"So I missed Lando and Ollie, seeing them grow up, you know, as a kid. Suddenly, playing with a tractor, naked in the garden, was done. It was done. And I miss that, you know, but I mean, this is amazing. This is fantastic."

On the tension of watching the Abu Dhabi finale, she added: “You never know until the race is done. They were calling us down because me and Adam were sitting in a room separately and they were calling us down with 10 laps to go.

“The race was not over! How can they call us down? But here we are!”

And how did Norris's mum spend her week between the final two races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi?

"It was very simple," she explained. “We flew home back to England. I did a bit of washing, I worked on the garden and on Wednesday I went to see the nativity play from my grandchild.

“On Thursday we were back on the plane, so it was a very confusing week. A very short week but those laps, they took ages.”

Asked how she plans to celebrate with her son, she replied: “I don’t know what the plan is.

“Normally I just go quietly, I walk back to the hotel and I start reading my book, and I was planning on doing the same. I don’t know what is happening!”

When shown footage of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton congratulating Norris in the TV pen was shown, she said: “That’s special”.

Norris's father, Adam Norris, told Sky Sports F1: "I sat on my own in a quiet room, so very relaxed! I didn't come out until the last lap.

"Beautiful, a nice feeling. A really good feeling. Champion of the world."

Norris's F1 title 'for my mum and dad'

Reflecting on his achievement, Norris said: "My best performance this year came when I needed them the most, the second half of the season when I was a little bit on the back foot, that's when I did the best, when I showed the most in me.

"I'm proud, I've got my family here, my girlfriend here, I would hate to embarrass them, I'm proud, I managed to do them happy.

This is for my mum and dad, they let me chase this dream."