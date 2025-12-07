Lewis Hamilton reveals advice he gave Lando Norris before sealing F1 crown

Lewis Hamilton has revealed the advice he gave Lando Norris prior to winning his maiden F1 world championship.

Norris won his first F1 drivers’ championship by finishing third in the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The 26-year-old Briton beat Red Bull’s Max Verstappen to the title by just two points and has become McLaren’s first world champion since Hamilton in 2008.

Hamilton, who fought back from 16th on the grid to finish eighth in Sunday’s finale, praised Norris’s performance and achievement after the race.

“I'm really really happy for him, winning your first world championship is truly special and the UK continues to pump out great drivers,” Hamilton told Sky Sports F1.

“I know what the feeling is also when you're coming into this race and fighting for your first championship, it’s nerve-wracking and yeah, I'm just really proud of him.

“Before the weekend, I just told him what he's been doing works, so don't change anything and I guess that's what he did.”

There was a heartwarming moment in the TV pen when Hamilton congratulated Norris on his achievement.

“Congratulations,” Hamilton said. “I’m so happy for you mate! I told you.”

“I appreciate the words,” a beaming Norris responded.

Norris has also become Britain’s 11th F1 world champion.

"It's pretty cool, pretty insane!” F1’s latest world champion told Sky Sports F1.

"I almost feel like I don't want to say it [that I'm world champion]. It's been a season of ups and downs. Has it been a perfect season? Absolutely not. Has it by anyone? No.

"I've had my struggles and my fortune, things that have helped me out. But winning a championship is about the consistency and I had a lot of that this season.

"I just did what I had to do - concentrated on myself when a lot of people were supporting me and not supporting me. I felt a lot of comfort within my close team - my parents, friends, family, my trainer, the people I've grown up with.

"We overcame a lot of those things together and I feel like they are just as much as part of saying 'we are world champions' as I get to say it myself.

"I'm happy I cried. Not many things made me cry but today was one. I didn't know if I would but I came under the tunnel on the last lap and I thought of my mum, and that thought made me cry, just thinking of her and how happy she would be, and my dad."