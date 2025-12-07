Why Max Verstappen doesn’t view F1 title defeat to Lando Norris as “losing”

Max Verstappen remains “very proud” of Red Bull for their fightback in the 2025 F1 title race.

Verstappen narrowly missed out on a fifth F1 world drivers’ championship despite winning the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

With Lando Norris finishing third at the Yas Marina Circuit, Verstappen lost out by just two points in the final classification.

It’s been a remarkable turnaround for Verstappen, who was over 100 points behind Oscar Piastri after the Dutch Grand Prix.

Since then, Verstappen has won six of the subsequent nine races, mounting an unlikely title charge.

Reflecting on his title defeat in Abu Dhabi, Verstappen explained why he doesn’t see it as “losing.”

“I don’t even see it as like losing to be honest,” Verstappen told Sky Sports.

“He’s had a very good season. In general, it’s been a tough battle between himself and Oscar, and I got into the fight.

“When you’re winning your first it’s super emotional. It’s very special.

“I think everyone on the grid is dreaming about that — that moment. So I hope he really enjoys it tonight with his family and team.”

“Rollercoaster” year for Red Bull

Red Bull’s return to form was sparked by Christian Horner’s shock exit before the Belgian Grand Prix.

Under Laurent Mekies, Red Bull listened more to Verstappen’s feedback, changing their approach to race weekends.

Despite not winning the title, Verstappen was full of praise for his team.

“I think we’ve had a rollercoaster of a year, especially in the beginning,” Verstappen explained.

“But I think how we have turned it around and the results we have achieved after having tough times after a race where you just don’t know why it’s this bad and this inconsistent is not easy. The team has really showed they never give up. It’s easy to say ‘this is it, it’s 100 points+ and the season is done’.

“They always kept trying to understand the issues and it’s been really fun, the fightback has been really fun.

“At the end it doesn’t matter if you finish behind by one point, 10 points or 20 points. You’re behind. It’s two points at the end, but it’s been cool. I’ve been enjoying it.

“It just shows that the team is really united. They’re fighters and it’s something I really enjoyed. Of course, at times, I really also didn’t feel great in the situation. We lifted each other up when we needed to and we should be very proud of it.”