Damon Hill’s left-field shout to put midfield F1 star alongside Max Verstappen

1996 F1 world champion Damon Hill has made a surprising suggestion that Red Bull should consider giving Nico Hulkenberg a chance alongside Max Verstappen.

Hulkenberg was one of the standout performers of the United States Grand Prix weekend.

The German finished eighth, scoring his first points since finishing third at the British Grand Prix in July.

It could have been an even better weekend for Hulkenberg, who was caught up in the Lap 1 sprint collision with the McLarens.

Hulkenberg had qualified fourth for the sprint and looked set to challenge Oscar Piastri into the first corner.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

While Hulkenberg has enjoyed a strong season in terms of points scored, he has been out-paced by Gabriel Bortoleto in recent months.

His top-10 finish in Austin marked a welcome return to form, underlining that he remains one of the most capable operators in the midfield

Hulkenberg deserves a top-team chance

Unlike old midfield rivals Sergio Pérez and Valtteri Bottas, Hulkenberg never got the opportunity to drive for a front-running team.

He was in contention to join Ferrari for 2014, but the Scuderia ultimately opted for Kimi Raikkonen.

In 2017, Mercedes also considered Hulkenberg, but he was locked into a Renault contract, ruling him out as Nico Rosberg’s replacement.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

For 2021, Hulkenberg was again overlooked by Red Bull, who instead signed Pérez following his victory at the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix.

Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber © XPB Images

Speaking on the BBC’s Chequered Flag podcast, host Harry Benjamin said: “My other shout-out goes to Nico Hulkenberg, P8, first points since the podium, unbelievable. Makes you think what he could have achieved in the Sprint, having started from fourth.”

Hill replied: “I know that’s real chagrin, isn’t it? I mean, what a great result, though, fourth in the Sprint qualifying.

“So, the old dog, he’s still got the opportunity. He’s still showing… what would happen if you put him in a front-running car?”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Benjamin then asked:“The second Red Bull seat?”

Hill responded: “Yeah, I mean, why not? Why not? I mean, if I were running Red Bull, I’d go, let’s give him a go. Come on. I think he gets on well with Max as well, doesn’t he?”

Benjamin added: “I think they get on very well, actually. It’s not the worst decision in the world!”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT