Adrian Newey’s growing influence should excite Fernando Alonso ahead of F1 2026

Lance Stroll has detailed the growing influence Adrian Newey is having on Aston Martin since joining the F1 team.

Newey officially started work with Aston Martin in March 2025, having left Red Bull following the Miami Grand Prix last year.

Newey is widely regarded as the greatest F1 designer in the sport’s history. 

Unsurprisingly, his arrival has led to a rise in expectations for the team ahead of next year.

Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll has invested heavily over the years. 

Their Silverstone headquarters has undergone a drastic transformation, and the team has been on a significant recruitment drive.

Alongside Newey, Enrico Cardile has joined Aston Martin

The team will also become the de facto Honda works team from 2026.

Should Honda deliver another competitive power unit, Aston Martin could become a serious F1 front-running team from 2026.

This is good news for Fernando Alonso, who will be 45 at the start of next year. Alonso hasn’t won in F1 since the 2013 Spanish Grand Prix - over 12 years ago.

Lance Stroll is also waiting for his first grand prix victory. 

The Canadian has scored a number of podiums since 2017, his most recent in 2020 with the Silverstone-based outfit when they were known as Racing Point.

Newey “getting more out of everyone”

While Newey has been in the job just over six months, his impact is already being felt by Stroll.

 Speaking to reporters in Austin, Stroll explained how Newey is “getting more out of everyone.”

“I think [he’s] just changing the thought process about how the car is built and what needs to go into the car and how he can just be more aggressive in all areas to level up in terms of performance,” Lance explained.

“So I think it’s just extracting and getting more out of everyone, out of the thousand people that we have now.

“I think he goes into his trance and he’s envisioning the air going over the car right now and how it’s all going to work.

“It’s very impressive to see not just how he goes about designing a car, but how he impacts the whole culture in the team and tries to just get more out of everyone who puts time and energy into building the car. So it’s exciting times.”

Adrian Newey’s growing influence should excite Fernando Alonso ahead of F1 2026
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

