Lewis Hamilton reclaims top spot as world’s most marketable athlete

Lewis Hamilton has been named the world’s most marketable athlete for 2025, reclaiming the number one position in SportsPro’s annual list for the first time since 2014.

The seven-time F1 world champion became only the fourth athlete in history to top the rankings twice, joining Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Simone Biles.

Hamilton’s challenging season on track hasn’t affected his global presence. The 40-year-old beat the likes of Biles, Stephen Curry, and Cristiano Ronaldo to the top spot.

SportsPro’s Top 10 for 2025

  1. Lewis Hamilton
  2. Simone Biles
  3. Ilona Maher
  4. Stephen Curry
  5. Cristiano Ronaldo
  6. Neymar
  7. Caitlin Clark
  8. LeBron James
  9. Giannis Antetokounmpo
  10. Coco Gauff

“The 50 Most Marketable Athletes ranking has become an essential barometer for the sports industry, offering an invaluable snapshot of how the world’s leading athletes are shaping their commercial profiles and brand influence each year,” Michael Long, Director of Key Projects at SportsPro, said.

“This year’s list once again highlights an eclectic lineup of global icons and rising stars, each of whom continues to inspire on the field while creating meaningful impact off it. For brands, agencies, and rights holders alike, 50MM remains the clearest and most objective measure of athlete marketability anywhere in sport.”

Hamilton’s difficult Ferrari season

Hamilton’s switch to Ferrari this season brought with it unprecedented hype.

Ferrari finished just 14 points behind McLaren in the F1 constructors’ championship. 

As a result, many expected Hamilton’s arrival to coincide with Ferrari mounting their first season-long title challenge since 2012.

The SF-25 has failed to deliver on track, not even winning in the hands of Charles Leclerc, who has scored six podiums this year. 

Hamilton’s wait for a first top-three finish continues, with fourth place his best result so far.

Hamilton did take a sprint race win back in China, which remains the highlight of his first season with Ferrari. 

