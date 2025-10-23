Raul Fernandez reveals shaved head bet for scoring first MotoGP win

Raul Fernandez opens up on the bet he made with his crew chief after his first MotoGP win

Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Trackhouse MotoGP rider Raul Fernandez says he had to shave his head as part of a bet he made with his crew chief following his maiden victory at the Australian Grand Prix.

The 25-year-old controlled last weekend’s 27-lap race at Phillip Island to score his first podium in a grand prix and his first win.

It comes four seasons into what has, until recently, been a largely difficult premier class career for the 2021 Moto2 runner-up.

Ahead of this weekend’s Malaysian Grand Prix, Raul Fernandez revealed a completely shaved head, which he explained was the result of a bet he made with his crew chief last year after Miguel Oliveira scored Trackhouse’s first sprint podium in Germany.

“It was, like, two, three years ago, the first time I came to the box,” he said.

“The first time I came to the box, because in Moto2 I had the same crew chief that I have now.

“So, we had a bet with him. So, last year, when we saw Miguel got the first sprint podium, we decided - or, he decided - to come to make a bet with us also: if we got a podium in the main race, we would cut my hair!

“It was crazy. It was at the dinner on Sunday, and it was a fantastic moment with the team.”

Fernandez’s victory comes off the back of solid progress on his satellite Aprilia following the Aragon test earlier in the summer.

This ultimately led to a first sprint podium at the Indonesian Grand Prix, before going on to win at Phillip Island.

Returning to Sepang, he comes without any data from the winter, having missed the test with an injury in February.

However, he believes the steps he has made recently will matter more than data from the test.

“I think it’s important to have some data from the test, but it’s not really important because it was almost one year ago,” he added.

“So, I will try to prepare as always for the GP.

“I will try to work well with the team to make a good Friday. But the key is the big changes we’ve made in the last races.”

Raul Fernandez reveals shaved head bet for scoring first MotoGP win
Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Red Bull sense power shift as McLaren ‘no longer in a dominant position’
17m ago
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris
MotoGP News
MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez will not race again in 2025
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP
F1 News
Adrian Newey’s growing influence should excite Fernando Alonso ahead of F1 2026
2h ago
Adrian Newey
MotoGP News
Why Malaysian MotoGP will be “interesting” for Ducati, claims Alex Marquez
2h ago
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Malaysian Grand Prix
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton reclaims top spot as world’s most marketable athlete
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton

More News

MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi reveals Aprilia’s biggest MotoGP improvement
2h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Australian MotoGP
F1 News
Oscar Piastri doubt raised over possible lack of “support” from McLaren
3h ago
Zak Brown and Oscar Piastri
MotoGP News
Raul Fernandez reveals shaved head bet for scoring first MotoGP win
3h ago
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo mounts pressure on Yamaha: ‘I will move’ if V4 isn’t competitive
3h ago
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta: KTM has had “warning” about key Malaysian MotoGP issue it faces
4h ago
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Malaysian MotoGP