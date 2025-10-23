Fabio Quartararo mounts pressure on Yamaha: ‘I will move’ if V4 isn’t competitive

Fabio Quartararo has said “I will move” if Yamaha doesn’t deliver him a MotoGP bike he can fight for championships on, as pressure mounts on the brand to retain him.

Since winning the 2021 world title with Yamaha, Fabio Quartararo’s fortunes have diminished as the M1 slid down the pecking order.

Going without a victory since 2022, small steps in 2025 have allowed Quartararo to return to the podium and score a handful of pole positions.

But Yamaha has reached the limit with its current bike and is putting all of its focus on its new V4, which Quartararo was not overly enthused by during the Misano test last month.

With the 2027 rider market set to be very active, Quartararo is expected to be a major player as he looks to get back to winning ways.

Ahead of the Malaysian Grand Prix, he suggested a decision will be made soon, and highlighted the importance of the upcoming Valencia test on influencing his decision.

“Of course, you have to move pretty fast, pretty quick,” he said.

“Also, I think it’s a good thing for a rider to start the season… I would not say ‘start the season’, but not take so long to know where I want to be.

“Yamaha is working hard with the V4, but my main goal is to fight for wins, podiums, and championships.

“And if I don’t have the bike to do it, of course, I will move.

“So, this is what I think is great to give Yamaha the month to see how the potential is and then make the decision pretty quickly.

“I think Valencia is going to be super important.

“Because in two months and a half, you cannot really change the bike completely, especially for us.

“You cannot completely change the base.

“I think all the manufacturers will have the same bike next year, but for us, it’s not the case.

“So, we will see how we can improve, and I think the crucial point will be the Valencia test and the Sepang test in February.”

The 2027 season will see a major overhaul in the regulations, with a change to 850cc machinery and Pirelli tyres.

Quartararo admits any future contract decision is “a gamble”, but “I like that”.

“I think that if you choose in January or July, it will not change anything,” he added.

“In the end, it will be a surprise for everybody. The 850cc, especially the tyres. You can’t know.

“But I think it’s a bit of a gamble. I like that. I cannot see what is happening in the future, but you have to see who is interested in you, who has the motivation to really win.

“And these will be the small details that will make me choose.”

