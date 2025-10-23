Pedro Acosta: KTM has had “warning” about key Malaysian MotoGP issue it faces

Pedro Acosta says his “best weekend overall” of the current flyaway run of races in Australia has “helped KTM to switch on a warning” to focus on its MotoGP tyre wear issues.

The factory KTM rider had rapid pace last weekend at Phillip Island, but high tyre wear on his RC16 dropped him out of podium contention.

After the race, Pedro Acosta was upset with the problems he faced, given his feelings that he was only riding at “70%” of his potential.

Tyre wear will be a key factor in this weekend’s Malaysian Grand Prix, but Acosta feels KTM knows where to focus its weekend work now.

“Well, for sure, it will suit much better than Phillip Island,” he said.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“But, it’s true also that it will be tough with the tyre management, like it was in Phillip Island.

“I think Phillip Island helped us a lot. For me, as a rider, it was my best weekend overall in the Asian [tour].

“Also, I think this helped KTM to switch on a warning to everyone and try to work better for the tyre management, because if not, here in Malaysia will be tough. Anyway, we are ready to work.

“I think we have to not have expectations. Just go out and try to work, see how I feel on the bike.

“It’s true that we are working much better than at the beginning of the season.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Mentally, I’m much better. I’m riding quite ok now. Now, it’s a matter of working super hard, trying to improve the bike a bit; it doesn’t matter if it’s set-up, new things or whatever.

“But I think good opportunities are coming for us in the last three races.”

“Hungry” Acosta still has chances to score first win in 2025

In the last two race weekends, Pedro Acosta has had to watch two new faces achieve maiden MotoGP victories while his wait continues.

Fermin Aldeguer dominated the Indonesian Grand Prix for Gresini Ducati, while Raul Fernandez took his Trackhouse Aprilia to a first victory in Australia.

Acosta says this has only motivated him further and believes there are opportunities for him still in the final rounds to break his duck.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“For sure, I’m super hungry to achieve this victory,” he said.

“But, at the end, we know in the box what is missing. We know what our weak points are.

“And for sure, there are tracks coming that are better for us. Aprilia made a super big step, now becoming the second manufacturer in the championship.

“Now Ducati is still at the top, while Honda is coming really strong from behind.

“We have to calm down. We are doing a really good job. We are taking 100% out of our package, knowing what our weak points are.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“We have to keep working and, sooner or later, the improvements will come.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT