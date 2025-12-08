Charles Leclerc issues “now or never” warning to Ferrari ahead of 2026

Charles Leclerc has warned Ferrari it’s “now or never” when it comes to producing a title-contending car.

Ferrari endured a miserable 2025 F1 season, failing to win a single grand prix.

They ultimately finished fourth in the constructors’ championship – their worst result since 2020.

The SF-25 challenger was doomed from the start. While it lacked overall pace relative to McLaren, it was also unable to run optimally due to several issues.

Excessive plank wear resulted in both Ferraris being disqualified from the Chinese Grand Prix.

This forced Ferrari to be conservative with their ride height and setup choices until their suspension upgrade arrived at Spa.

Ferrari enjoyed some highs throughout the year, with Leclerc finishing on the podium seven times.

However, they dropped back in the pecking order as Red Bull and Mercedes enjoyed a resurgence after the summer break.

Ferrari’s poor campaign – and their inability to give Leclerc a title-contending car – has led to renewed speculation over his future.

Leclerc’s Ferrari warning

Leclerc has been at Ferrari since 2019 but has yet to be involved in a season-long title fight.

Ferrari started 2022 with the fastest car, but poor in-season development, strategy errors and reliability issues meant Max Verstappen ran away with the title.

They narrowly missed out on the constructors’ crown in 2024 as Leclerc enjoyed his most consistent season to date.

As a result, expectations were high heading into 2025, particularly with Lewis Hamilton’s arrival.

With Leclerc watching Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri win regularly and fight for the title, he will now have to weigh up whether staying at Ferrari is worth it over a potential title challenge elsewhere.

Aston Martin have reportedly shown strong interest in signing Leclerc for 2027.

Speaking after his P4 finish in Abu Dhabi, Leclerc stressed the importance of starting next year “on the right foot”.

“It’s tough, but at the same time, I think the whole team is hugely motivated for next year,” he told reporters in Abu Dhabi.

“Because it’s such a big change, a huge opportunity to show what Ferrari is capable of and it’s now or never.

“So I really hope that we will start this new era on the right foot, because it’s important for the four years after.”