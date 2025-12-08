Toprak Razgatlioglu “getting more famous”, but 2027 "better" for Turkish MotoGP return

Toprak Razgatlioglu reflects on third WorldSBK crown, rising fame in Turkey and why he'd prefer 2027 for a home MotoGP event.

Upon collecting his third World Superbike champion’s gold medal at the FIM Awards on Saturday, Toprak Razgatlioglu gave an insight into how his life has changed.

A world champion with Yamaha in 2021, Razgatlioglu signed off his WorldSBK career with back-to-back titles for BMW.

The achievement also puts Razgatlioglu level with WorldSBK legend Troy Bayliss, with only Carl Fogarty (4) and Jonathan Rea (6) having won more titles.

“I always had a dream of being a one-time world champion, but we did it three times, and I'm very happy for that!” Razgatlioglu told double WorldSBK champion James Toseland when interviewed on the red carpet in Switzerland.

“But anyway, now, finally, I am going to the MotoGP. This is the really big news for me, and also the biggest challenge.”

Razgatlioglu's achievements and his step up to MotoGP have seen him “getting more famous” back home in Turkey.

“Everyone is very happy [in Turkey]… I'm getting more famous!” he said. “This is good [but] sometimes not easy when I'm going to the restaurant or somewhere, and everyone is looking. But I'm learning.

“Now everyone knows me... This is good for the sport because in Turkey, football is everything, but now it’s started changing a little bit. 

"I hope in MotoGP I'll have good success and maybe motorsport will get much [bigger] in Turkey.

"Everything is ready" for Turkish MotoGP return

Razgatlioglu’s high-profile switch to MotoGP via an initial two-year deal with Pramac Yamaha, has also increased speculation that the Turkish Grand Prix could return to the world championship calendar.

MotoGP hasn’t raced at Istanbul Park since 2007 but Razgatlioglu told Speedweek.com that “everything is ready” for a return.

“There’s new asphalt there, everything is ready,” Razgatlioglu said. "That would be nice for me, but maybe better in 2027. Not in my first year.”

Razgatlioglu’s second season will see MotoGP switch from Michelin to Pirelli tyres, the brand Razgatlioglu is familiar with from WorldSBK, as well as introduce new 850cc engines.

“Preferably 2027 [for a Turkish GP because] it's my home race, and I have to get a podium there,” Razgatlioglu said.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

