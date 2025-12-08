Marc Marquez was presented with the 2025 MotoGP World Champion’s gold medal during the annual FIM Awards ceremony.

But the evening in Lausanne, Switzerland, also delivered a final surprise.

As the event drew to a close, the Spaniard was called back to the stage and handed the new 'FIM Sporting Trophy' by President Jorge Viegas, who praised the Ducati Lenovo rider for producing “one of the greatest sporting comebacks ever”.

The inscription on the trophy read: 'Excellence through resilience, courage and tenacity'.

Marquez fought his way back to the top of MotoGP after five gruelling years marked by career-threatening arm and eye injuries, a departure from long-time employer Honda, a new start at Gresini and finally a championship-winning move to the factory Ducati team.

“Each and every champion who has taken to the stage has earned and been totally worthy of the gold medal they have collected,” Viegas said.

“The evening was brought to the perfect close by being able to present the new FIM Sporting Trophy to Marc Marquez, who produced one of the greatest sporting comebacks ever this season.”

Interviewed by former double World Superbike champion James Toseland on the red carpet, Marquez reflected:

“It has been a long time, five years, but I am super happy to be back at the FIM Awards. It means the season has been super good, and it is also very nice to meet mates from other disciplines.”

Asked if he was prouder of the injury comeback or world championship itself, Marquez replied:

“I will say the comeback. It was the most challenging thing in my career. The most difficult thing. It is something that I have been fighting a lot these last years.

“It was something that also, at some points, I saw as nearly impossible. But we did it. We came back. And we closed that comeback with the championship, which was the most important.”

Marquez dominated the 2025 season to secure a ninth premier-class crown with five rounds remaining, although a shoulder injury meant he missed the closing events.