The track where Lewis Hamilton’s podium drought could finally end

Lewis Hamilton celebrates in Mexico in 2019
Lewis Hamilton celebrates in Mexico in 2019

Lewis Hamilton’s wait for a first Ferrari F1 podium continues after finishing fourth at the United States Grand Prix.

With Hamilton failing to finish on the podium in Austin, he broke the record for the most races for Ferrari without a top-three finish.

While Hamilton is still without a rostrum appearance in 2025, he has made steady progress in recent weeks, reducing the deficit to Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc.

For Hamilton, his goal is clear in the final five races. 

The seven-time world champion is eyeing “consistency” or potentially that first Ferrari podium.

“I would say consistency, or even get a podium at some point,” Hamilton said of the final races of the year.

“Finish ahead of Mercedes as well, if I can help the team secure second in the constructors’ [championship], that would be a good end to the year.”

Ferrari remain the only team inside the top four of the constructors’ championship without a grand prix victory. Mercedes stormed to their second win of the year in Singapore as George Russell won from pole.

Assessing Ferrari’s chances, Hamilton said: “It’s really difficult. Mercedes won the last race, and this race, they were behind us.

“It’s really difficult to know why that is, and why there are swings and roundabouts.

“I’m really just hoping that our car is better next week.”

Hamilton’s best shot at a podium

This weekend’s Mexico City Grand Prix is likely Hamilton’s best shot at finishing on the podium for Ferrari.

Circuit202220232024
Mexico2nd2nd4th
Brazil2nd8th10th
VegasNo race7th2nd
QatarNo raceDNF12th
Abu DhabiDNF9th4th

It’s a track where he has delivered strong results in recent years, even during his difficult Mercedes era.

Hamilton finished second only to Verstappen in 2022 and 2023, producing impressive performances. 

Even during his difficult end to 2024, Hamilton picked up fourth place.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

