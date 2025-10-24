Pressure is mounting on championship leader Piastri
2025 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix - Friday Practice - LIVE UPDATES!

Follow Crash.net's live coverage of Friday practice at the 2025 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix.

The 2025 F1 season continues with the Mexico City Grand Prix at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez Circuit. 

Mexico marks round 20 on the calendar, and with just five races to go, the 2025 drivers' world championship is hotting up. 

Red Bull's Max Verstappen took a dominant victory in both the sprint and main race at the United States Grand Prix to further close the gap on McLaren drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris

The pressure has been ramped up on McLaren and championship leader Piastri, whose advantage has been cut down to 14 points ahead of Norris. Three wins in the past four races have seen Verstappen blow the title race wide open and seen the Dutchman emerge as an unlikely third contender.

Verstappen has slashed what was at one stage a 104-point deficit to Piastri down to 40 points with five races remaining. 

Meanwhile, the battle for second place in the constructors' championship is also getting tense, with Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull separated by just 10 points amid their respective contrasting fortunes and form swings. 

24 Oct 2025
19:41
Fuoco gets Ferrari chance

Antonio Fuoco is driving Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari in this session. He's currently down in P17, with Charles Leclerc third. 

Fuoco
Fuoco
19:39
Piastri now on top

Championship leader Oscar Piastri now goes fastest with a 1m21.570s as times continue to improve with the track rapidly evolving. 

So much so, that pretty much every time I type an update, another driver shoots to the top of the timesheet.

19:35
Hadjar sets early benchmark

Isack Hadjar, rumoured to be getting the Red Bull drive for 2026, sets the early pace for Racing Bulls with a 1m22.001s.

That puts him eight tenths clear of Yuki Tsunoda, the driver he is expected to replace next year. 

19:30
FP1 is go!

First practice is underway in Mexico City as Frederik Vesti heads out in the Mercedes. 

19:22
Nine rookies in action in FP1
Pato O Ward
Pato O Ward

Max Verstappen, Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton are among nine regular drivers who will sit out of first practice in Mexico, with rookies stepping in to complete their mandatory FP1 outings in 2025.

The drivers in action include a Mexican in Pato O'Ward. 

  • Pato O'Ward - McLaren (Norris)
  • Frederik Vesti - Mercedes (Russell)
  • Antonio Fuoco - Ferrari (Hamilton)
  • Arvid Lindblad - Red Bull (Verstappen)
  • Luke Browning - Williams (Sainz)
  • Jak Crawford - Aston Martin (Stroll)
  • Ryo Hirakawa - Haas (Bearman)
  • Ayumu Iwasa - Racing Bulls (Lawson)
  • Paul Aron - Alpine (Gasly)


 

19:16
Red Bull bring more upgrades

Red Bull have brought some further minor upgrades to help boost Verstappen's title bid in Mexico City. 

These include a revised version of their floor from Monza, as well as a new front corner and engine cover which is more track specific to deal with cooling.

Ferrari, Williams, Racing Bulls, Sauber and Alpine have also introduced some updates to aid cooling, which can be a big problem with the Autodromo Hermanos Rodrigues 2.2km above sea level. 

19:12
Can Piastri re-establish control?

Things have gone wrong for Oscar Piastri in the past four races.

Ever since a nightmare and uncharacteristically error-strewn weekend in Azerbaijan, Piastri has been watching his championship advantage reduced by both Verstappen and Lando Norris.

Despite this, Verstappen still finds himself in the lead, 14 points clear of Norris.

Piastri insists he is still in the best position, but the Australian could really do with a weekend where he finishes ahead of both of his rivals to re-establish control in the title race. 

19:09
Verstappen hunting McLarens

Max Verstappen will be looking to continue his charge on the McLaren drivers down in Mexico City. 

The Dutchman's imperious form, combined with Red Bull's remarkable resurgence, has brought Verstappen right back into championship contention following three victories in the last four races. 

Extraordinarily, Verstappen has turned a 104-point deficit into a 40-point one with five rounds to go. 

Verstappen has scored five wins in Mexico and will be looking to make it six this weekend. 

Verstappen
Verstappen
19:00
Welcome along to Mexico City GP Friday Practice!

Hello and welcome to Crash.net's live coverage of Friday practice at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

We are back to a traditional F1 weekend format in Mexico, meaning there are two hour-long practice sessions coming up at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

FP1 gets underway at 7.30pm UK time, with FP2 starting later on tonight at 11pm. 

