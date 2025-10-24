2025 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix - Friday Practice - LIVE UPDATES!

FP1 is at 7.30pm UK time, with FP2 getting underway at 11pm UK

How to watch the 2025 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix - Live stream & TV times

The 2025 F1 season continues with the Mexico City Grand Prix at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez Circuit.

Mexico marks round 20 on the calendar, and with just five races to go, the 2025 drivers' world championship is hotting up.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen took a dominant victory in both the sprint and main race at the United States Grand Prix to further close the gap on McLaren drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

The pressure has been ramped up on McLaren and championship leader Piastri, whose advantage has been cut down to 14 points ahead of Norris. Three wins in the past four races have seen Verstappen blow the title race wide open and seen the Dutchman emerge as an unlikely third contender.

Verstappen has slashed what was at one stage a 104-point deficit to Piastri down to 40 points with five races remaining.

Meanwhile, the battle for second place in the constructors' championship is also getting tense, with Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull separated by just 10 points amid their respective contrasting fortunes and form swings.