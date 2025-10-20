How to watch 2025 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix: Full schedule, TV channels & live stream

Information below on how to watch 2025 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix, including timings and schedule

The start of the Mexico City GP
The start of the Mexico City GP

This is how to watch the 2025 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix on October 24-26 from anywhere including ways to get a free F1 Mexico City Grand Prix live stream. We’ve also listed the F1 Mexico City Grand Prix start times below.

The 2025 F1 title battle continues to heat up with 14 points between McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

Max Verstappen's return to form has put him back in title contention. Verstappen is 40 points behind Piastri with five rounds remaining. 

TO WATCH 2025 F1 MEXICO CITY GRAND PRIX FOR FREE

Depending upon where you are in the world, you can watch some F1 races for free.

Belgium – RTBF (Every race is shown live and free)

Austria – Servus TV (11 races are shown live and free, including the Australian, Bahrain, Monaco, Canadian, Austrian, Belgian, Dutch, Singapore, US, São Paulo and Las Vegas GPs).

Austria – ORF

Germany - RTL (seven races are live on free TV, including Chinese, Imola, Spanish, Canadian, Belgian, Dutch and Las Vegas GPs).

UK – Channel 4 (only the British Grand Prix is shown live and free, plus race highlights from every round).

Australia – 10Play (Australian Grand Prix live and free, plus race highlights)

Canada – CTV (Canadian Grand Prix live and free).

Italy – TV8 (Both Italian Grands Prix live and free, plus other races like the Spanish, Hungarian, and Mexican GPs, pending official confirmation).

HOW TO WATCH 2025 F1 MEXICO CITY GRAND PRIX FROM ANYWHERE

If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the 2025 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.

ExpressVPN is offering all customers an extra three months free if they take out the 12-month plan (a saving of 49%) and a 30-day money-back guarantee so they can try it risk-free

ExpressVPN is an easy to use VPN that lets you change your IP address, making it look like you’re in a completely different country. It also encrypts your internet traffic to protect your privacy.

It’s compatible with most streaming devices including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, and Android and Apple mobiles.

HOW TO WATCH 2025 F1 MEXICO CITY GRAND PRIX ON F1 TV

F1 TV is one of the best F1 streaming services, as it shows every single session and race of the season, including the 2025 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix. However, it’s not available everywhere, and the subscription price varies depending on your location.

To watch on F1 TV:

1. Get ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server location where F1 TV is showing the 2025 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix

3. Head to the F1 site

4. Tune in to the 2025 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix

HOW TO WATCH 2025 F1 MEXICO CITY GRAND PRIX IN THE UK

Sky Sports F1 is showing every session of 2025 F1 season in the UK.

With a Sky Sports subscription, you’ll be able to stream 2025 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix online via Sky Go, and if you’re not in the UK right now you can use ExpressVPN to get around any geo-blocks.

To watch the F1 on Sky (£22 per month):

1. Get ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server location in the UK

3. Head to Sky Go and log in

4. Enjoy the action!

HOW TO WATCH 2025 F1 MEXICO CITY GRAND PRIX IN THE US WITHOUT CABLE

F1 fans in the US can watch 2025 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix on ESPN’s suite of channels, and you don’t need an expensive cable package to tune in.

To watch the F1 on ESPN:

1. Get ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server location in the U.S.

3. ESPN channels are available through Sling TV Orange (from US$17.50/month); Hulu+Live TV (from US$69.99/month), or YouTube TV ($from $54.99/month)

4. Kick back and enjoy!

HOW TO WATCH 2025 F1 MEXICO CITY GRAND PRIX IN AUSTRALIA

Subscribe to ExpressVPN now to make the most of an extra three months free if you take out the 12-month plan (a saving of 49%) and a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re unhappy with the service.

2025 F1 MEXICO CITY GRAND PRIX START TIMES (UK)

Friday, October 24
7.30pm - Practice 1
11pm - Practice 2

Saturday, October 25
6.30pm - Final Practice
10pm - Qualifying

Sunday, October 26
8pm - F1 Mexico City Grand Prix

How to watch 2025 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix: Full schedule, TV channels & live stream
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP Feature
The Australian MotoGP has made Ducati’s 2027 Marc Marquez contract talks harder
15m ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Japanese MotoGP
F1 News
Max Verstappen earns “the boss ruling everyone” praise from F1 rival after US GP
17m ago
Max Verstappen
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton explains last-lap puncture panic at F1 US GP
42m ago
Lewis Hamilton equalled his best finish for Ferrari with fourth
WSBK News
Jonathan Rea “brilliance” not “diminished” by non-scoring WorldSBK send-off
48m ago
Paul Denning. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Alpine “disappointed” in Franco Colapinto as US GP team orders saga explained
52m ago
Franco Colapinto

More News

F1 News
Red Bull were fined for tampering with Lando Norris grid marker
1h ago
Lando Norris on the grid at Austin
F1 News
How to watch 2025 F1 Mexico City Grand Prix: Full schedule, TV channels & live stream
1h ago
The start of the Mexico City GP
F1 Feature
Fernando Alonso shines again as he extends ridiculous streak – US GP driver ratings
1h ago
Fernando Alonso
F1 Feature
Out of sorts Piastri no longer title favourite: US GP winners and losers
2h ago
Oscar Piastri
MotoGP News
Brad Binder “clear” on what KTM are missing after Australian MotoGP
5h ago
Brad Binder, 2025 Australian MotoGP