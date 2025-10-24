Are Red Bull delaying F1 2026 driver line-up decision?

Tsunoda faces an uncertain future in F1
Red Bull boss Laurent Mekies insists the team will not “rush” their driver line-up decision for 2026.

Isack Hadjar is expected to be promoted to Red Bull to replace the struggling Yuki Tsunoda and partner Max Verstappen for next season.

The state of affairs at sister team Racing Bulls remains less clear. F2 frontrunner Arvid Lindblad is a favourite for one of the seats, while Tsunoda may find himself in a straight battle with incumbent Liam Lawson for the other.

Helmut Marko had previously suggested that a final decision would be made following this weekend’s Mexico City Grand Prix.

However, Red Bull team principal Mekies has now indicated that may not be the case.

"We want to give Yuki and all our other drivers as much time as we can,” Mekies told Sky Sports F1 at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

"I know we said in the past we may decide after Mexico but, really, there is no need for us to rush anything.

"He did a very good race in Austin. We will take our time and when we feel ready, we will do it, no need to rush.”

Marko quizzed about Red Bull decision

Lindblad impressed in Mexico practice
Lindblad impressed in Mexico practice

When questioned about a timeline for a Red Bull decision after first practice in Mexico, Marko replied: "We have got some answers but I can't tell you what the driver line-up will be.

"We will wait a little bit then decide. Let's see after the race here, then we will make some... at least comments.”

Marko praised the performance of Lindblad, who outpaced Tsunoda with the sixth-fastest time as the only rookie driver to feature in the top 12.

"For Avrid, it was a very difficult situation. He was told 'don't do anything wrong, don't crash the car’,” Marko explained.

"But he still delivered and was the fastest rookie and I have to say his technical feedback was also impressive, so we are very happy with him.”

Racing Bulls team principal Alan Permane also hinted at the possibility that Red Bull are delaying their driver decision.

"It is correct in as much as it will be after Mexico,” he told Sky Sports F1. “I don't know if it will be after Brazil and Las Vegas, so don't take it too literally!

"There's five drivers. We know for sure Max won't be in our car. We are still looking at things.

"Both teams are in a reasonably tight Constructors' battle, so us not talking about drivers for next year is helping that stability."

