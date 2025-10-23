2025 Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang: Start times and how to watch

Information below on how to watch the 2025 Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang, including timings and schedule.

Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Sepang MotoGP Test
This is how to watch the 2025 Malaysian MotoGP on October 24-26.

We’ve also listed the start times for all of this weekend’s MotoGP sessions below, in both local Malaysian time and UK time.

MotoGP’s flyaway run reaches its conclusion at Sepang, with Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin and Maverick Vinales still sidelined by injury, while Aprilia is riding the crest of a wave after victories for Marco Bezzecchi and Raul Fernandez at Phillip Island.

While one Marquez is missing, Alex Marquez is comfortably on course to wrap up a historic family one-two in the world championship, holding a 97-point advantage over next-best Bezzecchi. Just 74 points will remain after this weekend.

Last year’s Sepang pole and grand prix winner Francesco Bagnaia has faded to fourth overall on his factory Ducati after back-to-back misery at Mandalika and Phillip Island.

Meanwhile, Augusto Fernandez is back this weekend to give the new Yamaha V4 its second wild-card appearance of the year, after a 14th place at Misano in mid-September.

When is the 2025 Malaysian MotoGP?

The Malaysian MotoGP runs from October 24-26.

Practice begins on Friday, October 24. Qualifying and the Sprint race are on Saturday, October 25. The grand prix is on Sunday, October 26.

What are the start times for the 2025 Malaysian MotoGP?

Friday October 24:
10:45am (local) / 03:45m (UK) - MotoGP FP1
3:00pm (local) / 8:00am (UK) - MotoGP Practice

Saturday October 25:
10:10am (local) / 03:10am (UK) - MotoGP FP2
10:50am (local) / 03:50am (UK) - MotoGP Qualifying
3:00pm (local) / 8:00am (UK) - MotoGP Sprint

Sunday October 25:

10:40am (local) / 02:40pm (UK) - MotoGP Warm-up

3:00pm (local) / 7:00am (UK) - Malaysian MotoGP

How to watch the 2025 Malaysian MotoGP?

MotoGP's official Video Pass streaming service will broadcast all of the sessions live.

MotoGP Video Pass costs €104.99 for the whole season including Timing Pass, or €99.99 for the whole season without live data.

A monthly pass costs €29.99.

How to watch the 2025 Malaysian MotoGP in the UK?

Alternatively, for UK-based fans, TNT Sports is showing every session of the Malaysian MotoGP.

A subscription to TNT Sports through Discovery+ costs £30.99 per month. You get four channels of sport, including MotoGP.

As for the Video Pass, every Moto2 and Moto3 session is also covered by TNT Sports.

