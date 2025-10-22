Yamaha “keen” to revive “good” Sepang MotoGP form after mixed recent run

Optimism has been hard to come by for Yamaha in recent MotoGP rounds, but after a decent performance at Sepang in preseason there is hope of a decent result at the final Asian round of 2025.

MotoGP arrives in Sepang one week after an Australian Grand Prix that was mixed for Yamaha, with Alex Rins in the top-10, but with Fabio Quartararo finishing 12th after starting on pole position.

But the Iwata marque has been strong at Sepang – generally speaking – in the past, and even last year was inside the top-six with Fabio Quartararo. Further, in preseason testing this year, Yamaha was able to demonstrate pace strong enough for Francesco Bagnaia to suggest that it could be them that would be Ducati’s strongest challengers in 2025.

It’s not quite panned out like that, but Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team Director Massimo Meregalli is hopeful of being able to rediscover that Sepang form from earlier in the year this weekend (24–26 October).

“The previous round didn't quite turn out as we had hoped,” Meregalli said, reflecting on Phillip Island.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Fabio [Quartararo] had another pole position and even set a new all-time lap record, but we need to learn from what happened during the Sprint and the race and do better this time round.

“Alex [Rins], on the other hand, had a good race and is growing in confidence.

“Historically, Sepang is usually a good track for us. Last year, Fabio and Álex also got decent results here.

“Moreover, we had a good winter test here at the start of this year during the off-season, which created high expectations, so we are keen to keep that trend going this weekend.”

Quartararo, though, was keen to point out that things have changed for the M1 since February.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Now we're here in Sepang for the last fly-away round, and let's see what we can do,” he said.

“We did some testing here earlier in the year, but since then the bike has changed a lot.

“Hopefully we can get some good results and finish this overseas trip on a positive note. For sure, the Malaysian fans will be cheering us on, which is always really nice.”

The positive race of Alex Rins in Australia came after he was involved in the podium battle in Mandalika after making an alternative tyre choice with the soft compound rear in Indonesia.

It’s been a decent run of form for the Spaniard, who is hopeful of continuing that in Malaysia before the return to Europe in November.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“The race in Phillip Island felt amazing,” Rins said.

“Finishing P7 is a strong result, so I'm eager to see what we can do in Sepang.

“We're making good steps forward, and that's what matters most. We'll keep this set-up for this weekend.

“Hopefully we get mostly dry track time so we can collect solid data, and then let's see what's possible.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT