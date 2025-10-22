FIRST LOOK: Ryan Vickers gets Honda debut ahead of BSB return

Honda’s newest BSB signing, Ryan Vickers, has been on-track for the first time aboard the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade.

Vickers got his first taste of the Honda Fireblade at the post-race World Superbike test in Jerez, riding as a test rider for Honda’s WorldSBK project – a role that is combined with his BSB duties for 2026.

Vickers was on-track during both days of the Jerez test, setting the 10th-fastest time on Tuesday and going seventh-fastest in a slightly reduced field (due to the absence of Yamaha) on Wednesday.

Vickers’ best time over the two days was a 1:39.659 set late on Wednesday afternoon. This compares to Vickers’ own best time over last weekend’s Spanish Round aboard the Motocorsa Ducati of a 1:38.963 set in Superpole, and the best Honda time of a 1:38.135 set by Xavi Vierge.

Of course, we don’t know what tyre compounds Vickers used during testing in Jerez, or how many sets he was able to run, so it's impossible to read too much into direct comparisons.

The British rider was one of three Honda test riders out on-track in Jerez this week, along with Corentin Perolari, who was marginally faster than Vickers by 0.052 seconds, and Alan Techer. Honda’s official factory riders for the 2026 season – Jake Dixon and Somkiat Chantra – have to wait until the end of the MotoGP season on 16 November to be able to get their first taste of the Honda World Superbike machine.

Vickers, on the other hand, will wait until the new year before his BSB preseason testing programme can start with Honda Racing UK.

