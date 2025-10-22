Red Bull told to 'grow up' after US GP tape gate "gamesmanship"

The incident before the United States Grand Prix has been dubbed as 'tape gate'.

Red Bull crew wheel Max Verstappen onto the grid
Red Bull crew wheel Max Verstappen onto the grid

Red Bull have been accused of “gamesmanship” after a team member attempted to remove tape guiding McLaren’s Lando Norris to his grid position.

Red Bull were fined €50,000, half of which is suspended, by the FIA stewards after a post-race investigation found that a member of the team had “re-entered the gate well area at Gate 1 in proximity of the second grid position”.

It later emerged that the mechanic had ignored instructions from the marshals and was tampering with the marker McLaren had left Norris on the pit wall after the cars had pulled away for the formation lap.

Max Verstappen would go on to dominate the United States Grand Prix ahead of Norris to cut championship leader Oscar Piastri’s advantage in the title race to 40 points with five weekends remaining.

Former F1 driver Karun Chandhok described Red Bull’s behaviour as “gamesmanship”.

“It’s classic Dick Dastardly stuff. I mean what happens next, do you unplug their wheel gun when they are not looking?” Chandhok joked on the Sky Sports F1 Show.

"It's actually something that's been quite common for many years. I mean, I remember my race engineer, when I first came to the UK in 2002, my race engineer used to do that, put tape on the wall. Ironically he now works for the FIA.

"People have done it for many years; this is not a new trick.”

Norris arrives on the Austin grid
Norris arrives on the Austin grid

Red Bull told to 'grow up' 

It is understood that it was not the first instance where Red Bull have attempted to remove tape markers from the pit wall put down by rival teams this season.

“Apparently this has been a bit of a game going on all year. Once Red Bull found out McLaren were doing this, they’ve been taking the tape off at other races,” Chandhok added.

“Then McLaren found a stronger, stickier tape. This is all rumour and conjecture that I’ve heard from other people, so I can’t confirm any of this.

"It's a bit of gamesmanship. When Lando comes [back onto the grid], pulls around and he's looking for that tape. There's a lot going on, on the formation lap. There's a lot going through the driver's mind. Lando was saying himself, his heart rate's up, it's an intense lap.

"And you come there, you're looking for your marker, it's not there. Does it slightly put him off? That's what they're trying to do. It's a bit of gamesmanship, but it's a bit naughty.”

Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft was unimpressed, telling Red Bull to “grow up”.

"It's like in football, where you give away a foul and then you go and kick the ball away. It's like, just don’t.

“Just grow up! It really annoys me this sort of gamesmanship.” 

Red Bull accused of
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Franco Colapinto alters stance on disobeying Alpine F1 team order
45s ago
Colapinto ignored a team order to pass Gasly
F1 Feature
Mexico City GP talking points: Time for McLaren to back one driver?
1h ago
Just 14 points separate Piastri and Norris
WSBK Results
October 2025 Jerez WorldSBK Test Results: Nicolo Bulega tops day two morning
1h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 October Jerez WorldSBK Test. Credit: WorldSBK.
RR News
Honda honours Dean Harrison with special edition Fireblade
2h ago
Dean Harrison with special edition Fireblade. Credit: Honda UK.
F1 News
Red Bull told to 'grow up' after US GP tape gate "gamesmanship"
3h ago
Red Bull crew wheel Max Verstappen onto the grid

More News

WSBK News
Toprak Razgatlioglu response issued to Nicolo Bulega: “Everyone makes mistakes”
3h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Spanish WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK Feature
2026 WorldSBK rider line-up: The grid so far, and the latest rumours
3h ago
Iker Lecuona
F1 News
Red Bull tease upgrades to boost relentless Max Verstappen title bid
3h ago
Verstappen is catching the McLaren drivers
WSBK News
2026 WorldSBK grid moves closer to completion as final Yamaha seats taken
3h ago
Mattia Rato signs with MotoxRacing for 2026 WorldSBK season. Credit: WorldSBK.
F1 News
Oscar Piastri blame pinpointed in ‘very significant moment’
4h ago
Piastri and Norris collided in the sprint