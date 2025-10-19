Red Bull summoned for alleged pre-race F1 rules breach at US GP

Red Bull have been summoned to see the stewards for an alleged pre-race rules breach at the United States Grand Prix.

Following Max Verstappen’s dominant victory in Austin, the stewards announced that Red Bull have been called to a hearing over a potential breach of Article 12.2.1.i of the FIA International Sporting Code.

This relates to a failure to follow the instructions of relevant officials.

No further details have been disclosed, but it is understood to relate to an accident that took place on the grid in the build-up to lights out.

A Red Bull crew member is understood to have been on the grid when not permitted.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

A financial penalty, rather than a sporting one, is the most likely outcome should Red Bull be found guilty.

"A Red Bull team member was on the grid during the formation lap," Sky Sports F1 pitlane reporter Ted Kravitz said.

"I don't know whether he, or she, forgot something, but we are not expecting that to affect the result.

"It's probably going to be a big fine, a smack on the derrière and told not to do it again."

Verstappen took a resounding third win in the past four races to increase the pressure on McLaren drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in the championship.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The four-time world champion has reduced his deficit to Piastri down to 14 points with five races remaining.

Verstappen also won the sprint race on Saturday to gain a total of 25 points on Piastri over the course of the Austin weekend.

When asked if he feels he is now in title contention, Verstappen said: “For sure, the chance is there.

“We just need to try and deliver these weekends until the end. We will try whatever we can. It's exciting and I'm very excited until the end."

Teammate Yuki Tsunoda finished seventh in the other Red Bull.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT