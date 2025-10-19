Red Bull summoned for alleged pre-race F1 rules breach at US GP

Red Bull face investigation into an alleged rules breach ahead of the United States Grand Prix.

Verstappen wheeled onto the grid ahead of the US GP
Verstappen wheeled onto the grid ahead of the US GP

Red Bull have been summoned to see the stewards for an alleged pre-race rules breach at the United States Grand Prix.

Following Max Verstappen’s dominant victory in Austin, the stewards announced that Red Bull have been called to a hearing over a potential breach of Article 12.2.1.i of the FIA International Sporting Code.

This relates to a failure to follow the instructions of relevant officials.

No further details have been disclosed, but it is understood to relate to an accident that took place on the grid in the build-up to lights out.

A Red Bull crew member is understood to have been on the grid when not permitted. 

A financial penalty, rather than a sporting one, is the most likely outcome should Red Bull be found guilty.

"A Red Bull team member was on the grid during the formation lap," Sky Sports F1 pitlane reporter Ted Kravitz said. 

"I don't know whether he, or she, forgot something, but we are not expecting that to affect the result. 

"It's probably going to be a big fine, a smack on the derrière and told not to do it again." 

Verstappen took a resounding third win in the past four races to increase the pressure on McLaren drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in the championship.

The four-time world champion has reduced his deficit to Piastri down to 14 points with five races remaining.

Verstappen also won the sprint race on Saturday to gain a total of 25 points on Piastri over the course of the Austin weekend.

When asked if he feels he is now in title contention, Verstappen said: “For sure, the chance is there.

“We just need to try and deliver these weekends until the end. We will try whatever we can. It's exciting and I'm very excited until the end."

Teammate Yuki Tsunoda finished seventh in the other Red Bull. 

Red Bull summoned for alleged pre-race F1 rules breach at US GP
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Ollie Bearman tears into Yuki Tsunoda over “dangerous” driving after US GP near-miss
4m ago
Ollie Bearman and Max Verstappen
F1 News
Red Bull summoned for alleged pre-race F1 rules breach at US GP
11m ago
Verstappen wheeled onto the grid ahead of the US GP
F1 News
Max Verstappen finally makes F1 title declaration after US GP win
27m ago
Verstappen is now just 40 points behind Piastri
F1 News
Oscar Piastri on whether McLaren should back one driver amid Max Verstappen threat
39m ago
Oscar Piastri
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton breaks unwanted Ferrari F1 record with podium drought
51m ago
Lewis Hamilton

More News

F1 News
Daniel Ricciardo breaks F1 silence to hail “ridiculous” Max Verstappen after US GP win
1h ago
Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen
F1 News
F1 world championship points standings after 2025 United States Grand Prix
1h ago
Oscar Piastri
F1 Results
2025 F1 United States GP - Race Results: Verstappen wins to close on McLarens
1h ago
Verstappen celebrates fifth win of 2025
BSB News
Bradley Ray “had nothing to lose” fighting at the front as Ryde takes British Superbike 2025 title
1h ago
Bradley Ray, BSB, 2025, Brands Hatch
BSB News
Tommy Bridewell - “we’ll come back stronger” after finishing the season on Brands Hatch podium
1h ago
Tommy Bridewell, BSB, 2025, Brands Hatch, Showdown