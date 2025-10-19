Ollie Bearman tears into Yuki Tsunoda over “dangerous” driving after US GP near-miss

Ollie Bearman has slammed Yuki Tsunoda for his “unfair” and “dangerous” defensive tactics at the 2025 F1 United States Grand Prix.

Bearman and Tsunoda battled hard for seventh place shortly after switching onto soft tyres.

The Haas driver attempted to overtake Tsunoda on the inside of Turn 15.

Tsunoda covered the move, forcing Bearman to cut the corner, run onto the grass, and spin as a result.

This nearly caused a huge crash between the pair, with Bearman narrowly avoiding Tsunoda’s Red Bull.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The incident wasn’t investigated by the stewards, suggesting they felt Tsunoda didn’t break any rules.

Tsunoda ultimately finished seventh, while Bearman dropped behind Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg after the spin.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Bearman delivered a scathing assessment of Tsunoda’s driving.

“For me what he did was unfair,” Bearman said. “I felt what he did was against the rules and against the spirit of the regulations, and what we race to.

“It was two laps on track where I was fighting with him and I clearly had more pace at that stage. Every time I was looking at the move on the inside into 12, on the inside of 13 and inside of 15, he was moving in reaction.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Moving in reaction is something that we can’t do at these speeds in this car. It’s dangerous and when I went for the move on the inside on that occasion, he saw me do that and reacted to my move. By the time I am committed to braking, I can’t disappear.

“Honestly, we’re very lucky to have avoided a big, big crash. Just very disappointed as it meant we finished P9 today.”

Ollie Bearman and Max Verstappen

Bearman was then asked if he planned to speak to Tsunoda about his driving.

Bearman took a swipe at Tsunoda, suggesting he’s trying too hard in a bid to keep his Red Bull seat.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“No. I don’t think it’s the first time he’s done something like that and it’s not going to be the last time,” Bearman added.

“Clearly with the way he’s driving. We saw it in quali yesterday, complaining. He’s trying really hard and it’s not working. Twice in Turn 1, he divebombed on Lap 1, taking incredible risks.

“I don’t think it’s worth even trying to make him understand my view.”

Tsunoda responds

Tsunoda dismissed Bearman’s criticism, insisting the incident was just “unfortunate”.

“I don’t think I moved under braking. It was a bit unfortunate how it ended up. We were having a good fight until then. That’s it,” Tsunoda said.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

When asked about Bearman’s other complaints, Tsunoda replied: “That’s racing, right? I feel I was in control. I didn’t have any lock ups. I was literally side by side there. I am not his teammate. I am just fighting for being in the top 10, top 10 or more. I thought it was OK.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT