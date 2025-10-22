Max Verstappen’s ‘idiot’ remark after re-igniting F1 2025 title race

Max Verstappen says he would have considered anyone backing him for the 2025 F1 world title after the Dutch Grand Prix an “idiot”.

The four-time world champion sat 104 points adrift of McLaren’s Oscar Piastri after finishing second at his home race at Zandvoort at the end of August.

But an extraordinary run of form from Verstappen and Red Bull has seen the Dutchman claim three victories in the past four races and gain 64 points on Piastri, slashing his deficit to the Australian down to 40 points.

Asked if he would have believed being told by someone at Zandvoort that he would be in title contention after the United States Grand Prix, Verstappen replied: “No. I would have told him he was an idiot!

“We found a good way with the car. It's simple as that. Of course, we put some upgrades on the car, but we just understood our car a bit better as well – where we wanted it to perform better.

“Every weekend we try to achieve it. Some weekends it's better than others, but in general it's been way more straightforward the last few weekends compared to before those races.”

Verstappen declares title comeback on

Verstappen took 23 points out of Piastri’s championship advantage over the Austin weekend alone, winning both the sprint and grand prix.

Piastri crashed out of the sprint along with McLaren teammate Lando Norris, before struggling to fifth in Sunday’s race.

Afterwards, Verstappen finally admitted the “chance is there” for him to go on and win a record-equalling fifth consecutive world title.

There are 141 points left up for grabs in the final five events - and two sprint races - that remain, with the Mexico City Grand Prix taking place this weekend.

"Yeah for sure, the chance is there,” Verstappen admitted after his dominant fifth win of the season in the United States.

"We just need to try and deliver these weekends until the end. We will try whatever we can. It's exciting and I'm very excited until the end.”

Despite his stuttering form, Piastri has claimed he is still the favourite for the title.

“I'd still rather be where I am than the other two,” he insisted. “Obviously this weekend has not been what I wanted or what I expected.

“This weekend has been quite different to the previous couple: Baku was obviously a bit of a disaster for very different reasons and Singapore was what it was. So I think this weekend has been kind of the odd one out compared to others."

