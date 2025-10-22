Lewis Hamilton ‘running out of patience not being listened to' by Ferrari

A claim has been made that Lewis Hamilton is "not being listened to" by Ferrari.

David Croft has claimed Lewis Hamilton is “running out of patience” after “not being listened to” by Ferrari.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton equalled his best result since joining Ferrari by finishing fourth in the United States Grand Prix, one place behind teammate Charles Leclerc, who scored his sixth podium of 2025.

On a less positive note, Hamilton set an unwanted record for most races without a podium as a Ferrari driver as his streak stretched to 19 grands prix.

Despite the much-improved performance from Ferrari over the Austin weekend, Croft believes Hamilton is becoming frustrated with the Italian team’s management amid an underwhelming and disappointing season.

“They had a one-two finish in Austin last year,” Croft told The F1 Show. “They finished third and fourth this year and it was very nearly third and fifth because Lewis Hamilton, for the second race in a row, is limping home.

“Ferrari will be delighted with a podium and they’ll be a lot of smiles around Maranello, but it’s not good enough. It’s not good enough compared to what they did in Austin last year, it’s not good enough compared to what people expected of the team this year, and it’s not good enough for Lewis Hamilton.

“I think there are signs that Lewis is running out of patience a little bit with his efforts to try and help the team improve and change some of their procedures and bring improvement, and not being listened to.

“That to me, could become a story more and more down the line, that Lewis is desperate to try and help Ferrari regain their glory years, but at the moment, doesn’t feel he’s being listened to by management and those above management.”

Hamilton finally feeling on top of Ferrari

Hamilton was in an upbeat mood following Sunday’s race and stated that he finally feels he is beginning to gel with his Ferrari car after a hugely challenging debut campaign in red.

“I’m finally feeling like I’m on top of the car,” the 40-year-old Briton said. “I think we still have some improvements we could make. We can definitely extract more, particularly on my side, because Qualifying wasn’t as good as I had hoped and the start wasn’t great.

“There are always areas to improve, but it’s positive going into the next race, so I hope we can have an even better weekend.”

Hamilton added: “We can definitely take a lot of positives. Just the way we have extracted points this weekend – given we haven’t upgraded the car, we are still somehow just there or thereabouts.

“I got a bad start, managed to still get a good Turn 1, which then recovered the start. I was kind of in the fight at the beginning and got Charles before his stop but lost a bit of time there to Lando.

“After my stop, I came out so far behind, so the strategy wasn’t ideal, but a perfect result in terms of points for the team.”

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

