Lewis Hamilton breaks unwanted Ferrari F1 record as podium drought goes on

Lewis Hamilton has now gone longer than any other Ferrari driver in F1 history without claiming a podium.

The seven-time world champion’s wait for a first grand prix podium with Ferrari continued as he finished fourth at the United States Grand Prix.

Hamilton’s podium drought in Ferrari red has now stretched to 19 races.

That surpasses Didier Peroni, who finally scored his first podium for the Scuderia in his 19th start for the team.

Peroni claimed his first top-three finish at the 1982 San Marino Grand Prix, 43 years ago.

Hamilton's season to forget

It has been a torrid debut season with Ferrari for Hamilton since completing a blockbuster transfer from Mercedes over the winter.

The 40-year-old Briton has been comprehensively outperformed by Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc in both qualifying and the races.

Leclerc finished third in Austin to score his sixth podium of 2025.

Hamilton is sixth in the championship on 142 points, one place and 50 points behind Leclerc.

Hamilton’s best finish in a grand prix for Ferrari has been fourth place, which he achieved at Imola, Austria, Silverstone and now Austin.

His best results have come in sprint races, with Hamilton securing an impressive pole and victory in Shanghai, before taking third in the shortened Miami race.

