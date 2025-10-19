Daniel Ricciardo breaks F1 silence to hail “ridiculous” Max Verstappen after US GP win

Rare reaction from Daniel Ricciardo following the 2025 F1 United States Grand Prix

Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen
Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen

Former F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo has heaped praise on Max Verstappen following his dominant victory at the 2025 United States Grand Prix.

Verstappen controlled Sunday’s race at the Circuit of the Americas to win from pole position.

His third win in four rounds means he’s now only 40 points behind Oscar Piastri with five races to go.

The Dutchman’s scintillating form has put him in unlikely title contention, particularly given Red Bull’s improvement in recent rounds.

Ricciardo, who was teammates with Verstappen between 2016 and 2018 at Red Bull, reacted to the US GP via a WhatsApp fan chat throughout the race.

The Australian called Verstappen “ridiculous” after his latest triumph in Austin.

“Haha yeah. Max is ridiculous. Kid’s so good. Yes, I am stating the obvious now,” Ricciardo wrote.

Ricciardo gave fans constant reaction and insight during the race at COTA.

Verstappen’s resurgence means he has an outside shot at a fifth consecutive championship.

Verstappen celebrates fifth win of 2025
Verstappen celebrates fifth win of 2025

It wasn’t long ago that Verstappen was more than 100 points behind Piastri in the standings.

A recent Red Bull upgrade has transformed the RB21, making it more driveable - and, more importantly, to Verstappen’s liking.

It has coincided with a dip in form for Piastri, who endured a difficult United States GP.

The Australian finished a distant fifth as he struggled to match Lando Norris’ impressive pace.

Ricciardo conceded that Verstappen’s late-season form is making the title battle “even more exciting than it already was”.

“I am looking forward to it and Max is keeping this championship even more exciting than it already was.”

Daniel Ricciardo breaks F1 silence to hail “ridiculous” Max Verstappen after US GP win
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Ollie Bearman tears into Yuki Tsunoda over “dangerous” driving after US GP near-miss
4m ago
Ollie Bearman and Max Verstappen
F1 News
Red Bull summoned for alleged pre-race F1 rules breach at US GP
11m ago
Verstappen wheeled onto the grid ahead of the US GP
F1 News
Max Verstappen finally makes F1 title declaration after US GP win
27m ago
Verstappen is now just 40 points behind Piastri
F1 News
Oscar Piastri on whether McLaren should back one driver amid Max Verstappen threat
40m ago
Oscar Piastri
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton breaks unwanted Ferrari F1 record with podium drought
52m ago
Lewis Hamilton

More News

F1 News
Daniel Ricciardo breaks F1 silence to hail “ridiculous” Max Verstappen after US GP win
1h ago
Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen
F1 News
F1 world championship points standings after 2025 United States Grand Prix
1h ago
Oscar Piastri
F1 Results
2025 F1 United States GP - Race Results: Verstappen wins to close on McLarens
1h ago
Verstappen celebrates fifth win of 2025
BSB News
Bradley Ray “had nothing to lose” fighting at the front as Ryde takes British Superbike 2025 title
1h ago
Bradley Ray, BSB, 2025, Brands Hatch
BSB News
Tommy Bridewell - “we’ll come back stronger” after finishing the season on Brands Hatch podium
2h ago
Tommy Bridewell, BSB, 2025, Brands Hatch, Showdown