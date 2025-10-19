F1 world championship points standings after 2025 United States Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri's lead in the F1 drivers' championship has been cut to 14 points with five rounds to go following the 2025 United States Grand Prix.

Piastri endured a difficult weekend at the Circuit of the Americas, finishing a lacklustre fifth in Sunday's Grand Prix.

Main F1 title rival Lando Norris finished second after a race-long battle with Charles Leclerc. An eight-point gain for Norris means he’s now 14 points behind his teammate ahead of the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen is back in the 2025 F1 title race after his third victory in four races. Verstappen is now just 40 points off Piastri in the battle for the title.

2025 F1 drivers' championship standings

2025 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Driver Nat. Team Wins Points 1 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 7 346 2 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 5 332 3 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 5 306 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 2 252 5 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 0 192 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 0 142 7 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 0 89 8 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 0 73 9 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 41 10 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 39 11 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 0 38 12 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 37 13 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 32 14 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 30 15 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 28 16 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 0 28 17 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 20 18 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 20 19 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 18 20 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 0 21 Jack Doohan AUS BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 0

2025 F1 constructors' championship standings

With McLaren wrapping up the F1 constructors' title last time out in Singapore, the attention is on the battle for second-place. There's just 10 points between three teams - Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull.

Williams remain on course for their highest finish since 2017 in fifth. RB and Aston Martin are split by just three points in the battle for sixth in the constructors' championship.

Sauber have moved clear of Haas after Nico Hulkenberg's return to the points in Austin.

2025 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP Pos Team Wins Points C McLaren F1 Team 12 678 2 Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 2 341 3 Scuderia Ferrari HP 0 334 4 Oracle Red Bull Racing 5 331 5 Atlassian Williams Racing 0 111 6 Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 0 72 7 Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 0 69 8 Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 0 59 9 MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 0 48 10 BWT Alpine F1 Team 0 20

