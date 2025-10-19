F1 world championship points standings after 2025 United States Grand Prix

Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2025 United States Grand Prix.

Oscar Piastri
Oscar Piastri

Oscar Piastri's lead in the F1 drivers' championship has been cut to 14 points with five rounds to go following the 2025 United States Grand Prix.

Piastri endured a difficult weekend at the Circuit of the Americas, finishing a lacklustre fifth in Sunday's Grand Prix.

Main F1 title rival Lando Norris finished second after a race-long battle with Charles Leclerc. An eight-point gain for Norris means he’s now 14 points behind his teammate ahead of the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen is back in the 2025 F1 title race after his third victory in four races. Verstappen is now just 40 points off Piastri in the battle for the title. 

2025 F1 drivers' championship standings 

2025 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 
PosDriverNat.TeamWinsPoints
1Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team7346
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team5332
3Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing5306
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team2252
5Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP0192
6Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP0142
7Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team089
8Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing073
9Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber041
10Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team039
11Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing038
12Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team037
13Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team032
14Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team030
15Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team028
16Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing028
17Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team020
18Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team020
19Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber018
20Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team00
21Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team00

2025 F1 constructors' championship standings 

With McLaren wrapping up the F1 constructors' title last time out in Singapore, the attention is on the battle for second-place. There's just 10 points between three teams - Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull.

Williams remain on course for their highest finish since 2017 in fifth. RB and Aston Martin are split by just three points in the battle for sixth in the constructors' championship.

Sauber have moved clear of Haas after Nico Hulkenberg's return to the points in Austin. 

2025 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
PosTeamWinsPoints
CMcLaren F1 Team12678
2Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team2341
3Scuderia Ferrari HP0334
4Oracle Red Bull Racing5331
5Atlassian Williams Racing0111
6Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team072
7Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team069
8Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber059
9MoneyGram Haas F1 Team048
10BWT Alpine F1 Team020
F1 world championship points standings after 2025 United States Grand Prix
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Ollie Bearman tears into Yuki Tsunoda over “dangerous” driving after US GP near-miss
2m ago
Ollie Bearman and Max Verstappen
F1 News
Red Bull summoned for alleged pre-race F1 rules breach at US GP
9m ago
Verstappen wheeled onto the grid ahead of the US GP
F1 News
Max Verstappen finally makes F1 title declaration after US GP win
25m ago
Verstappen is now just 40 points behind Piastri
F1 News
Oscar Piastri on whether McLaren should back one driver amid Max Verstappen threat
38m ago
Oscar Piastri
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton breaks unwanted Ferrari F1 record with podium drought
50m ago
Lewis Hamilton

More News

F1 News
Daniel Ricciardo breaks F1 silence to hail “ridiculous” Max Verstappen after US GP win
1h ago
Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen
F1 News
F1 world championship points standings after 2025 United States Grand Prix
1h ago
Oscar Piastri
F1 Results
2025 F1 United States GP - Race Results: Verstappen wins to close on McLarens
1h ago
Verstappen celebrates fifth win of 2025
BSB News
Bradley Ray “had nothing to lose” fighting at the front as Ryde takes British Superbike 2025 title
1h ago
Bradley Ray, BSB, 2025, Brands Hatch
BSB News
Tommy Bridewell - “we’ll come back stronger” after finishing the season on Brands Hatch podium
1h ago
Tommy Bridewell, BSB, 2025, Brands Hatch, Showdown