F1 world championship points standings after 2025 United States Grand Prix
Updated F1 drivers' and constructors' world championship standings following the 2025 United States Grand Prix.
Oscar Piastri's lead in the F1 drivers' championship has been cut to 14 points with five rounds to go following the 2025 United States Grand Prix.
Piastri endured a difficult weekend at the Circuit of the Americas, finishing a lacklustre fifth in Sunday's Grand Prix.
Main F1 title rival Lando Norris finished second after a race-long battle with Charles Leclerc. An eight-point gain for Norris means he’s now 14 points behind his teammate ahead of the Mexico City Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen is back in the 2025 F1 title race after his third victory in four races. Verstappen is now just 40 points off Piastri in the battle for the title.
2025 F1 drivers' championship standings
|2025 FORMULA 1 DRIVERS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|7
|346
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|5
|332
|3
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|5
|306
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|2
|252
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|0
|192
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|0
|142
|7
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|0
|89
|8
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|0
|73
|9
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|41
|10
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|39
|11
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|0
|38
|12
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|37
|13
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|32
|14
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|30
|15
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|28
|16
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|0
|28
|17
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|20
|18
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|20
|19
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|18
|20
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|0
|21
|Jack Doohan
|AUS
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|0
2025 F1 constructors' championship standings
With McLaren wrapping up the F1 constructors' title last time out in Singapore, the attention is on the battle for second-place. There's just 10 points between three teams - Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull.
Williams remain on course for their highest finish since 2017 in fifth. RB and Aston Martin are split by just three points in the battle for sixth in the constructors' championship.
Sauber have moved clear of Haas after Nico Hulkenberg's return to the points in Austin.
|2025 FORMULA 1 CONSTRUCTORS' WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
|Pos
|Team
|Wins
|Points
|C
|McLaren F1 Team
|12
|678
|2
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|2
|341
|3
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|0
|334
|4
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|5
|331
|5
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|0
|111
|6
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|0
|72
|7
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
|69
|8
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|0
|59
|9
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|0
|48
|10
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|0
|20