Max Verstappen claimed a dominant victory at the United States Grand Prix to further reduce his championship deficit.

The four-time world champion was once again in imperious form as he converted pole position into a dominant fifth victory of the season in his vastly-improved Red Bull in Austin.

Verstappen’s third win in four races has seen him apply more pressure to McLaren title rivals Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris and cut his deficit to the championship summit down to 40 points with five races remaining.

The Dutchman's grand prix triumph came a day after he won the sprint race, while both McLaren's crashed out in a multi-car collision at the first corner.

"It was an unbelievable weekend for us. I knew the race would not be super straightforward," Verstappen said.

"If you look at the whole race, the pace between myself and Lando was really close. In that first stint we made a difference, I could eek out a bit of a gap and that was the gap until the end.

"It wasn't easy to manage the tyres in both of the stints. We kept it in the lead and I'm incredibly proud of everyone to deliver a weekend like this.

On his title chances, Verstappen said: "For sure, the chance is there. We just need to try and deliver these weekends until the end.

"We will try whatever we can. It's exciting and I'm very excited until the end."

Norris claimed second place, having twice overtaken Charles Leclerc's Ferrari.

Leclerc, who started on soft tyres, jumped ahead of Norris at Turn 1 before the pair engaged in a race-long tussle for a distant second place.

Norris dived down the inside of Leclerc at Turn 12 on Lap 51 to seal second, with Leclerc forced to settle for the final spot on the podium in third.

Lewis Hamilton’s wait for a first grand prix podium with Ferrari goes on as he took fourth, ahead of Piastri, who for the fourth race running lost ground to both Norris and Verstappen.

After an out of sorts weekend, Piastri is now just 14 points clear of McLaren teammate Norris, who in turn is 26 points ahead of Verstappen.

Mercedes’ George Russell finished sixth, ahead of the second Red Bull of Yuki Tsunoda and Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg.

Oliver Bearman and Fernando Alonso completed the points-scoring positions in ninth and 10th for Haas and Aston Martin respectively.

Carlos Sainz was the only retirement, with the Williams driver suffering race-ending damage when he slammed into Kimi Antonelli’s Mercedes in the early stages.

2025 United States Grand Prix results:

Pos Driver Nat. Team Laps 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 56 laps 3 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team +7.959s 2 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP +15.373s 4 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP +28.536s 5 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team +29.678s 6 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +33.456s 7 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing +52.714s 8 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber +57.249s 9 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team +64.722s 10 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +70.001s 11 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team +73.209s 12 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team +74.778s 13 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team +75.746s 14 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing +80.000s 15 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team +83.043s 16 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team +92.807s 17 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team +1 lap 18 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber +1 lap 19 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team + 1 lap DNF Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 7 laps

