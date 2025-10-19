2025 F1 United States GP - Race Results: Verstappen wins to close on McLarens

Full results from the United States Grand Prix, Round 19 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Verstappen celebrates fifth win of 2025
Max Verstappen claimed a dominant victory at the United States Grand Prix to further reduce his championship deficit.

The four-time world champion was once again in imperious form as he converted pole position into a dominant fifth victory of the season in his vastly-improved Red Bull in Austin.

Verstappen’s third win in four races has seen him apply more pressure to McLaren title rivals Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris and cut his deficit to the championship summit down to 40 points with five races remaining.

The Dutchman's grand prix triumph came a day after he won the sprint race, while both McLaren's crashed out in a multi-car collision at the first corner. 

"It was an unbelievable weekend for us. I knew the race would not be super straightforward," Verstappen said. 

"If you look at the whole race, the pace between myself and Lando was really close. In that first stint we made a difference, I could eek out a bit of a gap and that was the gap until the end.

"It wasn't easy to manage the tyres in both of the stints. We kept it in the lead and I'm incredibly proud of everyone to deliver a weekend like this.

On his title chances, Verstappen said: "For sure, the chance is there. We just need to try and deliver these weekends until the end.

"We will try whatever we can. It's exciting and I'm very excited until the end."

Norris claimed second place, having twice overtaken Charles Leclerc's Ferrari. 

Leclerc, who started on soft tyres, jumped ahead of Norris at Turn 1 before the pair engaged in a race-long tussle for a distant second place. 

Norris dived down the inside of Leclerc at Turn 12 on Lap 51 to seal second, with Leclerc forced to settle for the final spot on the podium in third. 

Lewis Hamilton’s wait for a first grand prix podium with Ferrari goes on as he took fourth, ahead of Piastri, who for the fourth race running lost ground to both Norris and Verstappen.

After an out of sorts weekend, Piastri is now just 14 points clear of McLaren teammate Norris, who in turn is 26 points ahead of Verstappen. 

Mercedes’ George Russell finished sixth, ahead of the second Red Bull of Yuki Tsunoda and Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg.

Oliver Bearman and Fernando Alonso completed the points-scoring positions in ninth and 10th for Haas and Aston Martin respectively.

Carlos Sainz was the only retirement, with the Williams driver suffering race-ending damage when he slammed into Kimi Antonelli’s Mercedes in the early stages. 

2025 United States Grand Prix results: 

PosDriverNat.TeamLaps
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing56 laps
3Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team+7.959s
2Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP+15.373s
4Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP+28.536s
5Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team+29.678s
6George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+33.456s
7Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing+52.714s
8Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+57.249s
9Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+64.722s
10Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+70.001s
11Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team+73.209s
12Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team+74.778s
13Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team+75.746s
14Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing+80.000s
15Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team+83.043s
16Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team+92.807s
17Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team+1 lap
18Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber+1 lap
19Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team+ 1 lap
DNFCarlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing7 laps
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

