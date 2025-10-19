Nico Hulkenberg responds to now-retracted criticism from McLaren F1 boss Zak Brown

Nico Hulkenberg responds to now-retracted Zak Brown criticism

Nico Hulkenberg explained his side of the clash that wiped out both McLaren drivers at the start of the United States Grand Prix sprint race.

Title rivals Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were taken out at Turn 1 on the first lap of Saturday’s sprint after Sauber’s Hulkenberg hit Piastri and inadvertently pitched him into his McLaren teammate.

Both Norris and Piastri suffered terminal damage to their McLarens and were forced to retire.

In the immediate aftermath of the multi-car accident, McLaren boss Zak Brown pinned the blame on Hulkenberg and accused the German veteran of “amateur hour driving”.

“That was terrible,” Brown told Sky Sports F1. “Neither of our drivers to blame there.

“Some amateur hour driving. Some drivers up there at the front whacked our two guys. I want to see the replay again, but clearly Nico drove into Oscar and he had no business being where he was.”

However, after reviewing the footage, Brown later backtracked on his initial stance.

"I've reviewed it, I think I've changed my view. I can't really put that on Nico," Brown admitted to Sky Sports F1.

"In the heat of the moment, obviously pretty bothered what I saw there, a lot of incidents in Turn 1. But I don't think that's on Nico.”

Hulkenberg’s defence

Hulkenberg insisted he had nowhere to go as he ended up stuck between Piastri’s McLaren and Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso, who had made a move up the inside.

"I didn't [have anywhere to go],” Hulkenberg stressed. “We were all obviously racing. Fernando [Alonso] was kind of taking the inside, but I knew he was diving in, but I didn't know where he was exactly.

"He was in a blind spot at that moment, so I wanted to leave some space for him. And then Oscar turned in very suddenly and aggressively. I wanted to cut back for the exit, but obviously, I was there. Unfortunate for all of us.”

When he was informed that Brown had retracted his criticism, Hulkenberg replied: "Good. So we're all in agreement then.

“Still frustrating and disappointing, because the car was strong and if we had kept it there, we would have scored points. I'm pretty confident and sure about that, but yeah, would have, could have, should have."

Nico Hulkenberg responds to now-retracted criticism from McLaren F1 boss Zak Brown
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

