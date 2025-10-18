McLaren disaster as Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris out of United GP sprint

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have crashed out of the United States Grand Prix sprint race.

Piastri was tagged from behind by Nico Hulkenberg's Sauber at Turn 1 and wiped out his teammate and title rival Norris in the process.

Norris and Piastri had been battling for second place when Hulkenberg hit the Australian, tipping his car onto two wheels and sending him into an unavoidable accident with his teammate.

Max Verstappen leads the sprint race and has the chance to claw back eight points on the McLaren pair if he can win.

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown was critical of some "amateur-hour driving" at the start of the sprint.

"That was terrible. Neither of our drivers to blame there," Brown told Sky Sports F1.

"That's some amateur-hour driving by some drivers up there at the front, [they] wacked out two guys.

"I want to see the replay again but clearly Nico Hulkenberg drove into Oscar and he had no business being where he was, he went into his left-rear tyre.

"It looks like it was just limited to suspension damage, so hopefully it's relatively easy to fix."

